Jean-Luc Vuillemin of Orange

The Orange teams have activated 4G in Kaw, Camopi, Grand-Santi and Maripasoula. It is a major technological leap forward for these locations, which previously had access to only 2G fixed and mobile telephony. Papaichton will also join the list of towns in the coming weeks.

More than 20,000 additional people will benefit from Orange mobile Internet services in French Guiana, not to mention access to multimedia uses on compatible mobile devices such as web browsing, email, file downloads, applications, social media, various instant messaging systems (WhatsApp, Messenger, etc.), online games, etc.

However, customers still need to meet three conditions to take advantage of 4G:

They need a plan and SIM card,

They need a compatible device,

They must be within an area of coverage.

A technological and human feat

To cover these hard-to-reach areas with 4G, Orange has signed a technological partnership with Intelsat to deploy a mobile data service on reliable satellite equipment, ensuring permanent connectivity and an optimal customer experience, all from Cayenne.

Jean-Luc Vuillemin, director of international networks and services at Orange says, “I am delighted with this new collaboration with Intelsat, allowing us to deploy 4G in five new regions of French Guiana. The partnership, led by our Orange international networks and services experts, demonstrates the complementarity that satellite communication technologies bring to our network and thus helps promote digital equality across all Orange territories. Our satellite experts provide their supervision expertise and the necessary technical support to the Orange Guiana teams from our Bercenay-en-Othe teleport.”

The implementation of the project, in the midst of a pandemic, required the use of exceptional logistical resources and international collaboration with Orange partners, for more than a year.

Thierry Kergall, director of Orange in the West Indies and French Guiana, praises “the excellent work of the teams who coordinated the project locally. Once again, they have demonstrated our expertise and sense of leadership and technological innovation for the population and the development of the region.”

Orange’s continued commitment to digital infrastructure planning is recognised by ARCEP and is a major asset for Guiana’s economic and digital development. By deploying 4G in isolated areas, Orange continues to extend its network wherever it matters to its customers.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus