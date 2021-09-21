Colin Abrey of Nextivity

Cel-Fi by Nextivity’s next-generation mobile signal boosters are fast becoming the go-to solution to alleviate mobile dead spots in large department stores where reliable cellular coverage is integral to credit application processes for, and payment of, high-value items as PSD2 payment regulations are heightened.

The retail industry is now virtually cashless and the FCA is continuously tightening the rules pertaining to consumer credit arrangements to protect them against fraud and to deliver greater transparency. Under current regulation all consumer credit applications must be carried out electronically for accountability. Before any application can be processed a single-use authentication code, dynamically generated and mostly delivered via SMS or MMS, must be verified by the applicant in line with current proof of possession rules.

Whilst most retailers have invested in sophisticated Wi-Fi systems to support fast processing, they are unable to assure the seamless delivery of the required authentication codes due to poor mobile coverage inside their respective stores because their glass and/or metal fitouts block mobile phone signals. SCA and PSD2 processing is due to become mandatory in March 2022 and failure to comply could have expensive consequences.

“The majority of store managers are simply unaware of the true consequences of poor mobile coverage,” says Colin Abrey, VP channel sales, EMA at Nextivity. “Not only is ubiquitous mobile coverage integral to credit application processes because Wi-Fi networks do not support SMS, patchy coverage can cause huge inefficiencies at self-service checkouts. Retail companies need to act now to address this issue, as the clock is ticking.”

Unreliable mobile coverage is particularly problematic to the motor industry. As Derek Philips, MD of Boost Pro Systems Ltd, one of Nextivity’s channel partners explains, “When purchasing a new vehicle last year, I personally experienced having to leave the showroom and go outside in search of a strong enough phone signal to receive the documentation and authentication code needed to proceed with the purchase. The experience brought to my attention the issues my customers in the motor trade are experiencing daily. Connectivity must be enhanced in these showrooms, especially with the new PSD2 regulations becoming mandatory because a dealership failing to comply may run into issues with the FCA.”

Available via a network of approved distributors and channel partners, Cel-Fi by Nextivity mobile signal boosters mitigate mobile coverage challenges in challenging retail environments via an easy to install solution. The Cel-Fi by Nextivity product range features the world-class Intelliboost chipset at its core and this built-in intelligence allows the system’s mobile signal-boosting units to reliably enhance all available mobile signals.

Moreover, Cel-Fi by Nextivity is the mobile repeater system that fully satisfies Ofcom‘s specification requirements by not interfering with other wireless devices and by delivering an unconditionally network safe guarantee, making it legal to use on all current mobile networks in the UK.

Apart from being integral to the PSD2 authentication processes, seamless mobile coverage is becoming increasingly essential to support other digital technologies such as cashierless payments or smart shopping apps, to help retailers preserve profit margins and retain the bottom line.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus