Sunil Arora of Optiva Inc

Optiva Inc., a provider of providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Arora as senior sales director of the APAC region.

Sunil is a global business leader and industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Most recently, he was with Nokia Solution Networks, where he served as sales leader. Previously, he held leadership positions with Wipro Technologies, EY, Telenor Group and Giesecke+Devrient.

“There are a wealth of opportunities and new business models beyond B2X2X for APAC CSPs and enterprises due to the rapid growth of IoT and 5G,” says Sunil. “To monetise these, they must satisfy the expectations of a broader range of stakeholders in the complex and growing OTT partner ecosystem.”

Sunil’s approach is to keep operators at the forefront of technology to sustainably compete in the market. He believes that harnessing cloud-native technology, data analytics, open APIs and CI/CD delivery models enabling zero-touch operations is the best strategy for operators to be able to achieve and exceed their business objectives.

“The APAC region is going through major digital transformation due to the rollout of 5G, which will spur economic growth,” says Sebastiano Tevarotto, Optiva customer success champion. “Sunil’s experience in the region and Optiva’s cloud-native BSS solutions will afford operators the ability to accelerate their digital business success with access to agile innovation, faster business velocity and the enhanced ability to deliver customer-centric services.”

