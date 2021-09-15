Benedetto Spaziani of Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology announced a strategic partnership with Vodafone Oman, the newly formed mobile network in the Sultanate of Oman. Vodafone is one of the telecommunications companies and has partner operations with mobile networks in 41 countries.

Vodafone Oman will deploy Netcracker Digital BSS, a highly configurable and flexible solution that enables fast time-to-market while offering a rich digital customer experience, as the foundation of Vodafone’s BSS2Cloud initiative.

By reducing time-to-market for new services and enabling more visibility and control over customer management, the cloud BSS offering accelerates onboarding and service delivery capabilities and will introduce new opportunities for Vodafone Oman’s customers, including a personalised, best-in-class customer engagement across all digital channels.

“We selected Netcracker’s cloud-based Digital BSS solution because of its industry-proven ability to monetise innovative services with superior customer experience,” says Stelios Savvides, chief technical officer at Vodafone Oman.

“In the rapidly evolving digital economy, BSS in the cloud will enable greater automation and speed, both of which are critical for operators to differentiate themselves from the competition,” says Benedetto Spaziani, general manager at Netcracker. “We look forward to helping Vodafone Oman succeed with this massive endeavour as it continues to evolve and transform in an ever-changing market.”

