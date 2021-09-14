Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

Allot Unnamed Central Europe CSP Allot announced that a mobile and fixed communications provider in Central Europe has selected Allot’s NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure solutions, to provide cyber security services and parental controls to their consumer customers. 7,21 Full Details

Amdocs Magyar Telekom Amdocs has been chosen by Magyar Telekom to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company’s mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs’ modernised platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business. 7,21 Full Details

Amdocs Vodafone Spain Amdocs expanded its agreement with Vodafone Spain to modernise its customer relationship management (CRM) system, and maximise benefits and return-on-investment from Vodafone’s specialised, uniquely tailored customer management solution. 8,21 Full Details

BT Bruntwood SciTech BT secured ‘neutral host’ customer contract win in the UK, with Bruntwood SciTech, a 50:50 joint venture between Bruntwood and Legal & General. As part of the deal, BT will bring EE’s 4G network to Cheshire’s Alderley Park, the UK’s site life science campus. 7,21 Full Details

BT Avanti West Coast Avanti West Coast is investing £45m (€52.90m) in a deal with BT to upgrade mobile and Wi-Fi infrastructure to improve connectivity for customers travelling on the West Coast Main Line. The deal will see BT add network capacity to nearly 200 cell masts via its mobile arm EE, boosting 4G network coverage on the West Coast route by June 2023 that will enable faster, more reliable onboard train Wi-Fi. 8,21 Full Details

Ciena Djibouti Telecom Djibouti Telecom is leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution to upgrade its DARE1 (Djibouti Africa Regional Express1) network to increase digitization in the East Africa region, which has been underserved when it comes to international connectivity. 8,21 Full Details

Ciena Lightpath Lightpath upgrades to the next generation network using Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G technology that brings faster speeds, additional capacity, and greater service reliability to more organizations for improved network performance. 7,21 Full Details

Ciena Lumea Lumea and Ciena collaborate to transform Lumea’s telecommunications services to offer customer high-speed 100G+ Wavelength services, delivering support to bandwidth-intensive applications such as medical imaging, telehealth and remote surgery support, and high definition telepresence and real-time data backup. 7,21 Full Details

Ciena WIN Technology WIN Technology chooses Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution for new IP network, delivers network modernization that supports digital transformation and emerging 5G applications. 7,21 Full Details

DataQube Global KryptoKloud DataQube Global teamed up with KryptoKloud to safeguard its edge computing assets against cybercrime. The collaboration assures heightened protection for the robust DataQube units by delivering around-the-clock detection and response monitoring capabilities. 8,21 Full Details

Discover Global Network Flutterwave Discover Global Network and Flutterwave, a San Francisco and Lagos-based payments technology company, have signed an agreement that will help increase acceptance for both local and international e-commerce merchants. 8,21 Full Details

DZS Vianet DZS announced that Vianet, a Sudbury, Ontario-based communications service provider, has selected its fibre-to-the-home technology to bring high-capacity broadband access networks to residents of the Township of Carling, a traditionally underserved rural community in northern Ontario, Canada. 7,21 Full Details

Ericsson MediaTek Ericsson and MediaTek performed a four-component carrier (4CC) uplink aggregation on millimeter wave (mmWave) that resulted in a peak throughput rate of 495 Mbps – 425 Mbps in New Radio (NR) plus 70 Mbps in LTE. The test focused on uplink carrier aggregation shows how communications service providers can be helped to deliver higher data rates and capacity for uplink applications. 7,21 Full Details

Ericsson Verizon Ericsson announces a multi-year, US$8.3 billion agreement with Verizon to provide its 5G solutions, including massive MIMO, Ericsson Cloud RAN and software, to strengthen and expand Verizon’s world-class 5G network. The deal will help accelerate the deployment of Verizon’s next-generation 5G network in the US. 7,21 Full Details

Ericsson Virgin Media O2 Ericsson has been selected by Virgin Media O2 to deploy cloud native, container-based dual-mode 5G Standalone Core on cloud infrastructure in the UK, paving the way for Virgin Media O2 to deliver ultra-fast connectivity to consumers and develop advanced enterprise use cases. 7,21 Full Details

Ericsson Vodafone Spain Vodafone Spain selected Ericsson as their technology partner to deploy precommercial network 5G Core Standalone (SA) in Spain, and support their entire cloud-native 5G Core for standalone 5G network applications included in this launch. Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will allow Vodafone to develop and test new use cases leveraging the characteristics of 5G standalone technology, enabling their customers to experience 5G’s full potential. 7,21 Full Details

Esri Infutor Data Solutions Esri announced that it is collaborating with Infutor Data Solutions to improve the geocoding and address matching capability available for Esri’s ArcGIS World Geocoding Service in the US. 7,21 Full Details

Esri Matanuska Telephone Association Matanuska Telephone Association has chosen Esri to help manage the 10,000 square miles network, and ensure flexible access to GIS technology. 8,21 Full Details

Extreme Networks Infovista Infovista entered into an agreement for Extreme Networks to acquire Infovista’s Ipanema SD-WAN business. The transaction is part of Infovista’s transformation, as it sharpens its focus on delivering its cloud-native network lifecycle automation (NLA) platform designed for the 5G era to both communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises. 8,21 Full Details

Expereo Brodynt Expereo has agreed to acquire Brodynt to strengthen Expereo’s position in providing global managed Internet and SD-WAN services to its enterprise customer base and service provider partner community. 7,21 Full Details

Freshwave Outernet UK network service provider Freshwave is working on Outernet’s inaugural central London immersive entertainment and cultural space. Freshwave is deploying and managing 4G indoor mobile coverage for all four UK mobile network operators across the entire district. 8,21 Full Details

Future Connections IPification Future Connections has partnered with IPification to provide mobile network operators in Benelux and the Nordics, using one-click mobile authentication, user verification and fraud prevention solutions. 7,21 Full Details

HCL Technologies Rogers Communications, Canada Rogers Communications, a Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems. The multi-year agreement strengthens HCL’s managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016. 8,21 Full Details

IBM Colt Colt to work with IBM to jointly explore use cases using IBM Cloud Satellite and Edge Application Manager, designed to benefit enterprise customers globally across 29,000 enterprise buildings, in order to help customers adopt an edge computing strategy. 7,21 Full Details

Infinera Hatif Libya Hatif Libya, a LPTIC subsidiary company, has signed an agreement with Infinera to expand and develop Libya’s optical transport network, in order to provide access to internet and mobile services in areas not reached previously by the network, and improving the quality and reliability of services for all customers. 7,21 Full Details

Infinera Seaborn Networks Seaborn Networks selects Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology for Seaborn’s subsea network. This will provide Seaborn with an architecture that can deliver 400 GbE services, including the option for direct PoP-to-PoP transport. 7,21 Full Details

Infinera Sparkle Sparkle has selected Infinera’s ICE6 800G-capable coherent technology to enhance its new Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone, Nibble, to enable Sparkle to launch its new 400 GbE services over existing infrastructure. 8,21 Full Details

Infinera TPG Telecom TPG Telecom and Infinera announced a key technology upgrade of TPG Telecom’s submarine cable connecting Australia and Guam to significantly boost cable capacity and improve reliability leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution. 7,21 Full Details

Intersec French Ministry of the Interior Intersec selected by the French Ministry of the Interior (MoI) to provide a new, targeted public warning system (PWR) using mobile phone technology, in direct response to the European Commission (EC) mandate to establish a public warning system, in case of a terrorist attack. 7,21 Full Details

iSAT Africa SES Communities living across the easternmost peninsula of Africa will be able to access 4G services on their mobile phones following a three-year partnership agreement signed between iSAT Africa and SES. The new service will be available first via SES’s O3b medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation to subsequently migrate and expand to SES’s next-generation MEO system, O3b mPOWER, in 2022. 8,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies DEKRA DEKRA has selected Keysight’s 5G and internet of things (IoT) test solutions to expand 5G new radio (NR), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 device regulatory compliance services. 7,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies H3C Digital infrastructure provider H3C has selected Keysight solutions for peripheral component interface express (PCIe) compliance validation and 5G small cell performance testing to capture opportunities in data compute and 5G markets. 8,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Menlo Micro Menlo Micro selects Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and Electromagnetic (EM) Design software to innovate advances in material science, and develop high-performance microelectromechanical system (MEMS) switches. 7,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies TMYTEK Taiwan-based startup TMYTEK has selected Keysight solutions to verify the performance of antenna-in-package (AiP) designs that are used in 5G and satellite systems. 8,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies vivo Keysight’s Channel Emulation offerings selected by vivo to perform complex 5G device testing, in order to support real-world performance validation of smartphones in laboratory environments. 8,21 Full Details

MATRIXX Software Telstra, Australia MATRIXX Software renewed its partnership with the Australian telecommunications company, Telstra to provide monetisation across their 4G and 5G networks. 8,21 Full Details

Mastercard Verizon Business From contactless shopping and autonomous checkout technology to cloud point of sale (POS) solutions, Mastercard and Verizon Business will collaborate to deliver scalable, transformational solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystem. 7,21 Full Details

Mavenir 360 Communications 360 Communications choses Mavenir as its partner for leveraging end to end Open RAN, using CBRS and EBS spectrum to support efforts to bridge the digital divide in rural America. 7,21 Full Details

Mavenir Deutsche Telekom Mavenir announced deployment of its Open vRAN solutions that provides cloud-native, fully containerised 4G and 5G baseband, integrated with massive MIMO (mMIMO) Active Antenna Units (AAU), as part of Deutsche Telekom’s initiative ‘O-RAN Town.’ 7,21 Full Details

Mavenir Ligado Networks Ligado Networks and Mavenir announced an agreement under which Mavenir will develop O-RAN compliant remote radio units and cloud-native Open RAN software compatible with Ligado’s L-Band spectrum. 7,21 Full Details

Mavenir Telekom Romania Mobile Communications Mavenir was chosen by Telekom Romania Mobile Communications to deploy a cloud-native IMS (vIMS) platform together with VoLTE and VoWi-Fi microservices. 8,21 Full Details

Mavenir Telestax Mavenir has acquired Telestax to enhance Mavenir Engage by enabling service providers with new agile, nimble SaaS service models, while delivering specialisation, flexibility, and simplicity to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes across a broad spectrum of industry verticals. 8,21 Full Details

Mavenir Triangle Communications Mavenir was selected by Triangle Communications, a telecommunications service provider for the state of Montana, to deliver a fully virtualized Open RAN and Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network. 8,21 Full Details

Mavenir Vilicom Vilicom selects Mavenir to deliver UK’s initial off-shore open RAN-based vRAN private network for windfarm communications and connectivity. 8,21 Full Details

Mavenir Vodafone Vodafone is partnering with Mavenir to create an indoor small cell solution for business customers using OpenRAN technology that provides indoor 4G connectivity for business customers. 7,21 Full Details

MTN Nigeria Out There Media Out There Media (OTM) launches its proprietary mobile advertising technology Mobucks with mobile operator, MTN Nigeria. OTM’s technology, combined with its network of brands and brand agencies, is planned to strengthen the mobile operator’s digital advertising strategy, driving advertiser interaction and engagement with its 65 million subscribers. 7,21 Full Details

NEC Netcracker NEC Corporation and Netcracker, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC, announced they have deployed their 5G Core and full stack Digital BSS/OSS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to orchestrate and automate 5G digital services. 7,21 Full Details

Neos Networks Perth & Kinross Council Neos Networks, a B2B connectivity provider in the UK, has announced the completion of its DCMS funded Local Full Fibre Network project in Perth, Scotland, ahead of schedule. 8,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Vexus Fiber Netcracker to provide its full-stack BSS/OSS with hosted managed services for the U.S.-based Vexus Fiber, as part of an IT digital transformation project, which helps consolidate and centralise billing operations, enhance customer service, and streamline the provisioning process. 7,21 Full Details

NSSLGlobal Telesat NSSLGlobal and satellite operator Telesat have signed a long-term cooperation agreement to collaborate on the commercial and technical aspects of Telesat’s new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, Telesat Lightspeed, initially consisting of a global mesh network of 298 LEO satellites that are integrated with on-ground data networks. 8,21 Full Details

Nokia, Ericsson A1 Telekom Austria Group A1 Telekom Austria Group announced that it has chosen Scandinavian network equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson as partners in the rollout of the 5G networks in the markets of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and Slovenia. 8,21 Full Details

Nokia Asiacell Nokia and Asiacell come together in a five-year deal to boost network performance with next-gen microwave network in Iraq. Nokia’s Wavence microwave packet radio will help Asiacell address demand for more capacity and provide fiber-like connectivity everywhere, including remote and difficult-to-reach areas. 8,21 Full Details

Nokia Empire Access Nokia is working with Empire Access, a communications provider in upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania, to deliver up to 10GB/s speeds to new subscribers in the Greater Binghamton region west of the Catskill Mountains in New York state. Over 10,000 new subscribers will have access as part of the deal. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia Export Development Canada (EDC) Nokia and EDC announce an expanded global partnership aimed at investments in 5G and the next-generation network infrastructure for global deployment. The three-year partnership represents a combined commitment to furthering innovation, driving impact for Canada’s economy domestically and internationally, and a shared alignment for inclusion, diversity, and equity. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia Indosat Mega Media Nokia announced that Indosat Mega Media, a subsidiary of Indosat, is using Nokia WiFi mesh solution to provide an improved broadband experience to its home and enterprise customers across the country. 8,21 Full Details

Nokia Lightspeed Broadband Nokia and Lightspeed Broadband to bring 10 Gbps symmetric fiber broadband to 1 million homes and businesses in the East of England by the end of 2025 using Nokia’s XGS-PON kit for both customer homes and the operator’s points of presence, and aggregation switching and IP edge solutions. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia KUKA Nokia announced that industrial robots and automation solutions vendor KUKA will deploy Nokia 5G SA private wireless networking at KUKA’s Smart Production and Development Center in Augsburg, Germany. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia Red Eléctrica de España Nokia modernizes Red Eléctrica de España (REE) communications network to improve efficiency, extend broadband services and enable distributed renewable power, by upgrading existing grid operations and boost digital transformation of Red Eléctrica’s operations. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia Taiwan Star Telecom Nokia was selected by Taiwan Star Telecom (TST) to extend its 5G footprint across the country, and provide equipment from its latest 5G AirScale portfolio that will support TST’s 5G standalone (SA) network with seamless integration and a fast deployment time. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia Telecom Armenia Telecom Armenia will deploy Nokia’s GPON and XGS-PON fiber equipment, which is software upgradable to 25G PON technology in future, along with its Wi-Fi Beacons and Altiplano management platform. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia Thinnect OÜ Nokia announced its private wireless Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) 5G standalone solution has been chosen by Estonian company Thinnect OÜ to improve the Estonian Cyber Range’s Industry 4.0 capabilities. This is part of the cyber defence project initiated by the Estonian Ministry of Defence on threats related to emerging technologies. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia TPG Telecom, Australia Nokia and TPG Telecom announced that they have switched on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in Australia on the 700MHz spectrum band, with Nokia supplying equipment from its ReefShark based AirScale product range including triple band remote radio unit that supports 700, 850 and 900 MHz bands. 7,21 Full Details

Nokia TPG Telecom Nokia and TPG Telecom announced global deployment of a new generation of Nokia’s integrated 5G Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA) at a TPG Telecom site in Brisbane, following the launch of Nokia’s IPAA solution in networks across the world. 8,21 Full Details

Nokia Vocus, Australia Nokia announced that Vocus, Australia’s fibre and network solutions provider, has deployed Nokia’s solution to set up the 200G optical links covering more than 4,100 km between Brisbane and Darwin. 8,21 Full Details

Optiva Digitel Corporation Venezuelan mobile network operator Digitel Corporation signed an agreement with Optiva for a multi-year support renewal and upgrade of its online charging system. 8,21 Full Details

Optiva Mtel Banja Luka Mtel Banja Luka will deploy Optiva Charging Engine to harness advanced operational capabilities and agile service creation element of Optiva’s new cloud-native platform, and empower Mtel to drive modernisation, operational automation and lower its total cost of ownership (TCO). 8,21 Full Details

Orange Business Services Glovo Glovo has engaged Orange Business Services to support its global expansion plans with a wide range of contact centre and telephony services, to help expand customer experience globally. 7,21 Full Details

Qualcomm Technologies Capgemini

Qualcomm Technologies and Capgemini announced plans to collaborate to boost 5G private network implementations, and support their clients’ digital transformation towards Intelligent Industry. 7,21 Full Details

RAD Israel’s Ministry of Communications, Israel Innovation Authority RAD was selected by Israel’s Ministry of Communications and the Israel Innovation Authority for a pilot project designed to promote the use of 5G. The pilot will be carried out together with Israel’s National Transport Infrastructure Company and is part of a program to develop smart applications to improve communications infrastructure around the country. 8,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications KGPCo. Ribbon Communications expands its partnership with KGPCo., to enable the communications network services and supply chain provider to re-sell Ribbon’s entire portfolio of cloud and edge and IP Optical solutions. 8,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Rogers Communications Ribbon Communications announced that Rogers Communications has selected Ribbon’s optical networking solution to upgrade its transport network, supporting multiple 400 Gigabits-per-second (400G) connections for increased capacity across its national footprint. 7,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Tbaytel Tbaytel selects Ribbon’s virtualised solutions to modernise its voice communications network, by adopting Ribbon’s Virtual C20 Call Controller, G6 Media Gateway, Diametre Signaling Controller (DSC), Policy and Routing Server (PSX) and STIR/SHAKEN (identity assurance) solutions. 8,21 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Quectel Rohde & Schwarz partners with Quectel to announce the verification of selected 3GPP test cases based on a system with its R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester against a Quectel AG15 C-V2X module. 7,21 Full Details

Speedcast Mining Company Katanga, Congo Speedcast has been selected by Congolese mining contractor Mining Company Katanga for a three-year contract to deliver satellite connectivity services to its headquarters and a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 8,21 Full Details

Semtech Oxit Semtech collaborates with Oxit to support intelligent energy initiatives with its low power wide area network (LPWAN) solutions that complement Oxit’s team of smart utilities professionals. 8.21 Full Details

SES iSAT Africa iSAT Africa and SES enter into a three-year partnership agreement to deliver fibre-like connectivity that will equip iSAT Africa, in order to enable local mobile operators and provide 4G services in East Africa using SES’s next-generation MEO system, O3b mPOWER. 8,21 Full Details

Subex Dhiraagu, Maldives Subex has been awarded a seven-digit, five-year contract from Dhiraagu, a Maldivian telecom operator, to provide its integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution, upgrade the operator’s systems, and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip themselves for the 5G era. 8,21 Full Details

Subex Robi Subex extends its partnership with Robi to upgrade its existing integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) system. Through this upgrade, Robi will now leverage the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities of Subex’s solutions to tackle new-age telecom threats in the region and deliver a superior customer experience as it looks to provide services built on 5G. 8,21 Full Details

Tektronix Rapid Electronics Tektronix announces an increased technical partnership with Rapid Electronics that enables UK customers to benefit from easier access to solutions for their test and measurement requirements and more technical assistance from both the companies’ sales and engineering teams. 7,21 Full Details

TelcoSwitch SureVoIP TelcoSwitch announced acquisition of Scottish-based IP telephony provider and network operator SureVoIP to add new infrastructure to enhance TelcoSwitch’s status as an enterprise network carrier, while increasing resilience with data centres in both London and Edinburgh. 8,21 Full Details

Utimaco’s MYHSM STS Payments Utimaco’s MYHSM partners with STS Payments to deliver a secure payment solution, offering an alternative to purchasing and managing Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) on-premise, with a globally accessible subscription service using two of the HSM manufactures the Utimaco Atalla AT1000 and Thales payShield 10K. 8,21 Full Details

Verizon Parrot, Skyward Verizon, Parrot and Skyward partner to bring an ‘out-of-the-box’ 4G LTE connected drone solution, as Parrot ANAFI Ai off-the-shelf drone gets connected to Verizon’s 4G LTE network provided exclusively to Skyward subscribers at no additional cost. 8,21 Full Details

Verizon Business Equinix Together with Equinix, Verizon Business is expanding its Software-Defined Interconnect (SDI) solution, enabling global enterprise and public sector customers to connect their MPLS and Ethernet private networking services to a large number of cloud, infrastructure and service providers with automated, same-day connectivity. 8,21 Full Details

Vodafone Libre Wireless Technologies Vodafone has partnered with Libre Wireless to launch Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa Built-in that offers customers a UK broadband first – a Super WiFi Plus booster with Alexa Built-in, hybrid 4G broadband back-up, and dedicated WiFi Xperts support. 8,21 Full Detail

Vubiquity Gravitas Ventures Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs Media Division, was chosen by Gravitas Ventures to provide distribution services, including processing, quality control, workflow management, encoding, and authoring, supporting Gravitas Ventures’ new release movies and entire back catalogue of over 2,500 independent titles. 8,21 Full Details