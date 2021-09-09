Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion, an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, announced the opening of a new regional centre of excellence in Sofia, Bulgaria. Complementing the company’s other major offices in the UK and India, the new location in central Europe is expected to expand quickly and become a major contributor to the on-going success of the company.

With the recent acceleration in growth that Cerillion has experienced, driven by increasing demand for its solutions, the company is expanding its teams across all locations, with the addition of Sofia providing access to another rich talent pool in this major European technology hub.

Heading up the new office in Bulgaria is Rozalia Pandauzova, who brings more than 17 years’ BSS/OSS experience working with telecoms operators including Telenor, Cosmote and Vivacom. Starting with project and development teams, Cerillion Bulgaria will play a key role in delivering the company’s pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite to a worldwide customer base.

“Sofia has a rapidly growing reputation as a technology hub in central Europe, with an excellent education system and a highly-skilled and multi-lingual IT workforce,” comments Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “We are delighted to open our new office in Bulgaria, expanding our delivery capabilities and supporting our business growth strategy.”

“Having experienced Cerillion’s products as a customer, I am excited to now join the company and be helping Cerillion establish this new strategic base in Bulgaria,” adds Rozalia Pandauzova, Cerillion’s head of operations in Bulgaria. “With the talent and diversity here in Sofia, I am confident that we can build a centre of excellence that will complement the other offices and align perfectly with the company’s mission to deliver exceptional software solutions with the greatest certainty of outcome for our customers.”

