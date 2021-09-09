Netcracker Technology announced that it has extended its contract with Maxis, Malaysia’s converged service provider, for its Digital OSS, which provides the underlying digital and automation foundation for Maxis including fibre optic footprint and next-gen IP network.

This includes Netcracker Support & Maintenance professional services, with the combined offering helping to improve the customer experience for both B2C and B2B lines of business.

Netcracker Digital OSS gives Maxis the ability to automate network rollout, provide preventative maintenance, support fixed-line service fulfillment and centralise network inventory with automated updates. This will drive cost savings, enable faster service creation, optimise productivity and improve efficiencies as the operator expands its network and standardises operational processes.

“We are thrilled to support Maxis as the leading operator in Malaysia,” says Rohit Aggarwal, general manager at Netcracker. “We look forward to continuing our partnership of more than a decade so that Maxis can deliver operational excellence to its residential and enterprise customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus