Ellie Sweeney of Vocus

Following on from the ACMA’s registration of the Reducing Scam Calls Code in December last year, Tollring has debuted its new Scam Protect solution. One of the first telcos to adopt Tollring’s new service across its entire network is Vocus, Australia’s specialist fibre and network solutions provider.

According to ACCC Scamwatch data, in 2020 Australians lost AU$48 million (€29.95 million) to scam calls. Scam calls accounted for 48% of all scams reported.

Tollring’s Scam Protect automatically monitors millions of daily calls across a telco’s network and presents analytics on alerts and type of potential scam calls that come into the network. Identification of potential scam calls enables the telco to understand scam calling profiles and take appropriate action. By providing this visibility, Scam Protect can assist telcos in complying with the Reducing Scam Calls Code and to have the information to enable the necessary collaboration across industry to reduce scam calls.

Vocus chief operating officer Ellie Sweeney says, “We have worked with Tollring for many years. They are market leaders in the automated capture of suspicious attacks and preventing fraudulent use of calling platforms around the world. We already use their real-time fraud protection solution, which uses a combination of automated protection tools and credit limits, to protect our network. Today, as scam calling continues to rise and affect people the world over, this new state-of-the-art scam protection software gives us invaluable support to protect our customers and comply with our regulatory obligations.”

Tollring’s Scam Protect is a SaaS solution that gives providers of cloud-based calling platforms an easy and quick way to protect against scam calls. It uses intelligent algorithms to analyse call traffic automatically, to identify irregularities and fraudulent activity, and ultimately to prevent future recurrences.

By capturing information at a network level, the software protects against international call spoofing, ensuring a call’s CLI is relevant to the required IP address, or country trunking group. It also protects against robocalling fraud, ‘smishing’ (SMS and phishing) as well as ‘Wangiri’ calls, where victims receive a missed call, then are asked to call a number back which is an expensive premium-rate number.

Graham Evans, commercial manager, APAC at Tollring adds, “It’s great to see industry and regulators working collaboratively to better protect consumers and businesses from this global issue. We are delighted to launch our new scam protection solution to help carriers and carriage service providers efficiently comply with the new regulatory obligations.

“And we’re delighted to have Vocus as our foundation scam protection solution customer, given our long-standing partnership and their use of fraud management solutions from Tollring.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus