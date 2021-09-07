Rajant Corporation, the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, and a vast complement of its technology partners will be attending MINExpo taking place at the Convention Centre in Las Vegas. The event runs September 13th to 15th, with Rajant joining with partners in North Hall at Booth 1261-N.

Showcasing its collaborative solution for fully mobile, underground mine and open-pit connectivity will be Boston Dynamics, NEVIL, Overwatch Aero, Vorbeck, and xCraft. Live video/voice demonstrations and partner interviews will run each day.

“With the mining industry deploying more autonomous and semi-autonomous equipment and applications every day, they require mission-critical, high bandwidth, secure, machine-to-machine communications systems,” shares Rajant EVP of sales & marketing Geoff Smith. “Rajant Kinetic Mesh maintains uninterrupted high throughput and low latency to overcome any interference, above or underground, enabling all autonomous applications as well as trackable systems to support worker safety.”

Deployed in more than 230 of the largest open-pit and underground mines globally, Rajant a fully mobile V2X/M2M and has a heritage of maintaining interoperability with existing BreadCrumb wireless nodes with new product releases. Case in point, this year Rajant introduced its fourth generation BreadCrumbs, known as Peregrine and Hawk, which have had the fastest transition to new sales in the history of the company. This is a testament to the firmware quality and interoperability Rajant has delivered over its history.

Speaking to the field performance of the Rajant Peregrine, Intermountain Mining Technology‘s general manager Michael Gray says, “We recently deployed the new Peregrine radios in a remote control application with the need for high-definition camera systems. While exceeding the customer’s expectations of speed and clarity of the solution, we as a support organisation appreciate the ease of configuration and backward compatibility that allows us to quickly and seamlessly integrate the new BreadCrumb into an existing Rajant environment.”

Demonstrations and testimonials from partners featured at MINExpo include:

Boston Dynamics – Spot robot for underground inspection

NEVIL – Teleoperation for dozing and heavy equipment

Overwatch Aero – Open-pit drone inspection

Vorbeck – Wearable video/VoIP communication system

xCraft – Underground and open-pit drone inspection

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus