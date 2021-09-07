Efficient and effective communications have always underpinned society. Through the centuries, communications have evolved, and technology has accelerated that evolution. Following the advent of mobile communications in the 1990s, we now live in a world where immediate communications are ubiquitous, anywhere, anytime – whether voice, email, SMS, instant messaging, or the range of social media applications. This allows consumers to connect directly with one another and gives businesses a direct line to their customers, writes Divya Ghai Wakankar, the head of Digital Communications Solutions at BICS

The huge benefit of digital communications channels to businesses is that the content of the messaging can be controlled – or programmed. Being able to communicate with employees and customers quickly, easily and at a low cost is a key requirement of organisations. So, to have the option of pre-programming timing and personalised messaging, whether to make it one-way, two-way or interactive, opens up many more opportunities for engagement.

Digital natives and digital adopters

Where are programmable communications used? Without doubt, everyone reading this will have at some point been the recipient of programmable communications. There are two major categories of business that are deploying the capabilities: the digital natives, such as accommodation booking platforms, delivery services, ridesharing apps, and e-commerce; and the digital adopters. The latter are largely brick and mortar enterprises looking to break into the digital market.

Robotics and automation

There is also huge market potential for programmable communications in IoT, for machine-to-machine (M2M), or machine to human, messaging. Appliances automatically alerting maintenance technicians of a fault; meter readings being sent back to the utility providers, vending machines alerting sales teams of low stock are just some examples. There is an entire wave of automation coming that will streamline and enhance a myriad of processes through digitalisation. Personal safety is also a fledging market in the automotive sector, with connected cars that automatically trigger an emergency call to alert the public safety answering point when airbags are deployed.