5G offers the potential for tailored performance for the first time and this means CSPs can focus on the value they provide for each service rather than only the network access. Enabling new forms of monetisation is the key to 5G profitability and creating a sustainable market place for 5G-dependent services

Augmented reality, esports and gaming

These offerings are set to deliver a significant portion of 5G revenue and the introduction of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) is dependent on the low latency, high speed capabilities of 5G. This will require tailored slices to support the speed and latency required and will truly come to fruition when standalone (SA) 5G networks become available, enabling users to be mobile and play wherever they are.

In addition to the low network latency, there will be an opportunity to monetise on enabling rendering at the edge, taking the compute burden from the end-devices and hosting at the edge, delivering lighter and less expensive devices than currently required. The monetisable criteria here include assured game performance in any location, high throughput, low latency and a dedicated gaming slice. In addition, monetisation opportunities exist with partners such as game and hardware providers and esports tournament organisers. The models utilised will include payper-use for quality of experience and one time purchasing of capabilities

Industry 4.0

Factories or campuses will need to connect a wide array of devices with different network performance requirements. Sensors require low throughput and high density, CCTV requires high throughput and analytics at the edge to identify issues in real-time, and remote operations require ultra-reliable, low latency connectivity.

Each requirement can be monetised effectively with additional offerings and models such as paying for specific slices for each use to be enabled. This encompass slices for connectivity and automation, as well as for monitoring and quality assurance. There are multiple opportunities to partner with other providers from machine OEMs to security service providers.

Smart mobility 5G

Connected cars are rolling out alongside other forms of ride-sharing and micro-mobility, some of which will need 5G capability to run apps and enable the business case. In connected cars specifically, a 5G link can support many different services and monetisation opportunities across business-to-consumer infotainment offerings and business-to-business capabilities such as preventative maintenance and driver monitoring.

Each can be supported by a specific slice, with the many partner offerings supported concurrently in a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model. Tailored performance can be offered for each service on-demand with each slice effectively monetised.