The WBBA is a new initiative, independently led by Informa Tech and powered by brands such as Omdia, Broadband World News, the Broadband World Forum, Light Reading and by the WBBA members, including China Telecom, Huawei, Nokia, Swisscom and Openreach.

The mission of the WBBA is to unify broadband industry stakeholders to address and drive forward shared goals of maximising the social and economic benefits of equality of broadband for all globally. The association will provide an open organisation for future-facing broadband cooperation and partnership across the industry

World Broadband Association kick-off event successfully held

On 6th July 2021 the World Broadband Association (WBBA) came together in a virtual kick-off event to officially launch the association. More than o30 attendees joined to hear the Welcome Address from Richard Mahony vice president market lead – service provider, Informa Tech.

During his address Richard made clear that not only has the pandemic proven that broadband is critical to how we live our lives, but that it is also a growth market Omdia forecasts that the fixed broadband market will grow by 14% globally over the next 5 years.

However, the industry “share of voice” does not reflect the role of broadband in driving and enabling a better connected world, which is why the collective voice of the WBBA is so timely and important.

Become a WBBA member

Interested in joining the WBBA? Share your expertise and knowledge and contribute to the shaping of the digital broadband industry in the digital economy age by becoming a WBBA member.

