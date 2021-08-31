Shankar Roddam of Subex

Subex, a specialist in enabling Digital Trust, has extended its partnership with Robi to upgrade its existing integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) system.

Through this upgrade, Robi will now leverage the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities of Subex’s Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management solutions to tackle new-age telecom threats in the region and deliver a superior customer experience as it looks to provide services built on 5G.

Robi is one of the telecom operators in Bangladesh with over 47 million subscribers and is the company to launch a 4.5G service with a network covering 7400 sites (99% of Thanas) in Bangladesh. As part of their vision to continually enable a robust and secure digital ecosystem, Robi has been at the forefront of mobile innovations in the region by providing various digital services, including mobile education and mobile financial services that support the socio-economic development in the country.

Towards this vision, Robi has expanded its strategic partnership with Subex to further strengthen its risk management capabilities to launch innovative 5G services in the region while ensuring the highest quality of service.

Subex’s integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management system will help Robi eliminate the complex fraud and security threats brought on by the 5G ecosystem and will provide the necessary scalability to meet expansion requirements that might occur in the future. With advanced AI/ML capabilities, the system allows for real-time and accurate detection of threats that minimises business risks associated with 5G networks.

With Subex’s AI-enabled revenue assurance and fraud management solution, Robi will be able to:

Ensure faster time-to-market, ease-of-use, and reduced costs.

Roll out new 5G services to customers quickly while maintaining the quality of service.

Leverage Subex’s artificial intelligence capabilities to get real-time customer insights.

Increase scalability and flexibility to handle the evolving fraud landscape and improve ROI from new 5G services.

“Through a long-standing partnership covering six years, Subex has been a trusted partner for Robi. Across this partnership, Subex has been a part of Robi’s vision to be at the forefront of facilitating digital transformation in Bangladesh as more users access smartphones and mobile technology for multiple needs ranging from education to banking.

By upgrading to the latest version of iRAFM, Robi can now leverage the solution’s state-of-the-art capabilities built on AI/ML to ensure 5G-readiness. We are proud to be part of Robi’s journey, and we look forward to many more years as their Digital Trust partner,” says Shankar Roddam, chief operating officer and whole-time director, Subex.

Asif Naimur

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Asif Naimur, CIO, Robi, says, “At Robi, we are committed to building a digital mindset, as we look to provide Bangladesh with the latest technology services and a superior customer experience. As we continue on this path and look to bring new services on 5G, it was essential for us to have the right partner on board to facilitate this journey.

Our experience of working with Subex and the technical strength of their iRAFM solutions made them the partner of choice. The team has shown extreme diligence throughout the engagement and consistently delivered value to our company with their domain expertise, enhanced processes, reporting methodologies, and improved coverage. The commitment and approach of Subex’s Managed Services team at various stages of our relationship have helped us derive a considerable ROI. We are confident that Subex’s services and solutions will continue to deliver value to our organisation and customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus