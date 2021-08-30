KP Goh of Nokia

Nokia announced that Indosat Mega Media, a subsidiary of Indosat, is using Nokia WiFi mesh solution to provide an improved broadband experience to its home and enterprise customers across the country. The solution, including Nokia WiFi Beacon devices, allows IndosatM2 to provide comprehensive coverage throughout the premises.

As IndosatM2’s preferred partner, Nokia provides a Wi-Fi mesh solution, enabling IndosatM2 to offer the broadband services under the brand name GiGAmaze. Nokia has also set up a Customer Experience Centre at IndosatM2’s office to demonstrate the differentiated experience powered by its Wi-Fi mesh solution.

Nokia’s Wi-Fi mesh technology provides seamless and consistent coverage in all corners of the home or office, thus ensuring improved range and speed compared with a traditional router.

IndosatM2’s subscribers are able to easily install and manage their Wi-Fi connection through a mobile application. The Nokia WiFi mesh solution comes with the in-built capability to opt for the Wi-Fi channel with the best speed and least interference, providing an ultra-high speed and low latency customer experience which allows IndosatM2’s subscribers to enjoy applications that require reliable and high-speed broadband without interruption.

Edi Riyanto, chief executive officer, Indosat Mega Media, says, “There is a growing dependency on broadband after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. With Nokia’s field-proven Wi-Fi mesh solution, we are able to offer reliable and consistent indoor coverage, thus enabling our subscribers to leverage best-in-class broadband to carry out their professional and personal tasks without disruption.”

KP Goh, head of Indonesia at Nokia, says, “Our industry-leading Nokia WiFi Beacon is a whole-home mesh solution, helping service providers across the world to offer seamless and reliable broadband coverage to their subscribers. The end-user can easily manage the device through the mobile app and the mesh solution ensures a world-class network performance. We are delighted to partner with Indosat Mega Media to provide our field-proven Nokia WiFi Beacon devices to its customers.”

