Ville-Petteri Ukonaho of Strategy Analytics

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Vivo, for the first time ever, is the top 5G smartphone vendor in Asia Pacific in Q2 2021. Three of the Top-5 5G smartphone vendors by shipments for the region were Chinese brands. Asia Pacific 5G smartphone shipments have more than doubled over the last year (up 110% annually).

“Vivo is the leading smartphone vendor in Asia Pacific, with annual shipment growth of 215%,” says Yiwen Wu, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. “Vivo has grown past Xiaomi, OPPO and Apple over the course of the past year to take the top spot in 5G smartphones.

Vivo has capitalised on the decline of Huawei, which in the year-ago quarter sold more than half of all 5G smartphones in the Asia Pacific region, but has virtually disappeared from the market. The combination of leading technology and affordable prices have made Vivo’s smartphones, such as its iQOOO U3 5G and iQOOO 7 5G, the most popular 5G devices in the region.”

Ken Hyers

“Xiaomi captured 2nd place in 5G smartphone shipments in the Asia Pacific region in Q2 2021,” says Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, associate director at Strategy Analytics. “China propelled Xiaomi’s 5G smartphone shipments, which were up by 286% annually in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Xiaomi’s Redmi family of smartphones, led by the Redmi Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G, as well as its Mi family of 5G smartphones such as the Mi 10 Youth 5G are top sellers for the vendor in China.”

“Other Chinese vendors are not standing still,” says Ken Hyers, director at Strategy Analytics. “OPPO captured third place in 5G smartphone shipments in the Asia Pacific. OPPO expects a big quarter in Q3 2021 as it launches three new 5G models in its upcoming Reno 6 series. Looking forward, Vivo may have peaked in China in Q2 2021 and will need to look to other 5G markets outside the region, in Europe in particular, to fuel future growth.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus