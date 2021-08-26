Pardeep Kohli of Mavenir

Mavenir, the global provider of mobile messaging and business messaging monetisation solutions for service providers, has acquired Telestax, Inc.

Telestax is a global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enablement and application provider to the communications industry. This acquisition aims to enhance Mavenir Engage, Mavenir’s omni-channel messaging monetisation and customer engagement offerings by:

enabling service providers with new agile, nimble SaaS service models to better compete in the new digital economy

delivering specialisation, flexibility, and simplicity to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes across a broad spectrum of industry verticals

providing service innovation and feature velocity with easy-to-consume APIs and business-critical applications

“Communication Platforms are becoming a key differentiator for service providers,” says Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO, Mavenir. “They will unlock enterprise value in 5G with API enablement for different verticals such as IoT, Smart Cities, Automotive and provide turnkey applications for logistics, fleet management, AI/ML chatbots, voice biometrics verification, immersive commerce/entertainment and many other use cases.”

“The early definition of CPaaS in terms of PSTN connectivity has been augmented to include a much broader range of services. Vendors that provide the full communication service stack including the API layer and network infrastructure have a competitive advantage from those whose strategy primarily focuses on the API layer and relies on partnerships to provide access to the network layer” comments Raul Castanon-Martinez, senior analyst, workforce productivity and collaboration at 451 Research, a division of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

According to 451 Research’s Workforce Productivity & Collaboration 2021 CPaaS Market Monitor, total market revenue increased by well over 40% to $6.5bn (€5.52bn) in 2020, and will account for roughly $21bn (€17.84bn) in 2025, a CAGR of 26%.

“CPaaS is the key enabling technology for our Mavenir Engage service to position Communications Service Providers (CSPs) at the forefront of the digital engagement landscape.” According to Ian Maclean, SVP/GM cloud services at Mavenir, “With this acquisition, Mavenir is lowering the barrier of entry and democratising business messaging for businesses of all sizes to implement conversational commerce experiences.”

Mavenir Engage is Mavenir’s cloud-based messaging monetisation and customer engagement offering that provides CSPs, systems integrators and channel partners with RCS Business Messaging (RBM), messaging monetisation capabilities, chatbots, campaign management, and access to different messaging ecosystems such as Google RCS Business Messaging.

Clark Peterson, chairman, Cloud Communications Alliance, adds, “Telestax has been a key partner to help drive the transformation of the CPaaS industry. Being part of the Mavenir family brings the breadth of portfolio to add new capabilities and further advance innovative customer offerings in Cloud Communications.”

Jean Deruelle

Mavenir empowers service providers to give enterprises the ability to optimise workflows and customise business applications to better engage customers and employees. Eliminating complexity for their employees, increasing productivity and, most importantly, delighting their customers with a better customer experience.

Jean Deruelle, co-founder and CTO, Telestax, says, “From our roots as an Open-Source communications disruptor that defined the CPaaS Enablement Market with the Restcomm API framework, we are incredibly excited to join forces and combine our capabilities with Mavenir’s extensive 5G and omni-channel messaging portfolio in the next step of our journey to keep helping carriers globally define the future of business communications.”

