Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that it has expanded its partnership with KGPCo, the country’s communications network services and supply chain provider.

The expanded partnership enables KGPCo to re-sell Ribbon’s entire portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions. As part of the expanded relationship KGPCo’s services organisation will also be trained on implementation services for Ribbon’s end-to-end portfolio.

“We have enjoyed a number of strategic customer wins with KGPCo for our IP Optical business and are excited to broaden our relationship to now cover our Cloud & Edge solutions,” says David Hogan, vice president of enterprise & channel sales for Ribbon.

“Our expanded partnership allows both organisations to leverage our individual strengths to help service providers transform their legacy networks. Additionally, having the ability to now extend KGPCo’s world-class services capabilities to our customers and prospects will be a critical component of our joint successes moving forward.”

“As high-bandwidth applications continue to drive the need for increased network capacity, especially in the tier-two and tier-three markets, we are seeing more operators and utilities invest in projects that enable them to deliver faster broadband and more services,” says Desi O’Grady SVP, service provider sales for KGPCo. “Together KGPCo and Ribbon have the expertise and product breadth to fully support these customers through every phase of their transformation, ranging from optical network upgrades, to enhanced network security and improved analytics, to expanded SIP trunk routing and other mission-critical areas.”

KGPCo and Ribbon have partnered to help modernise numerous service providers’ communications networks including CL Tel, Eastern Slope Rural Telephone, and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

