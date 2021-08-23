Brendan Gallagher of Gravitas

Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs Media Division and one of the global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, announced it was chosen by Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company and a provider of global independent film distribution, as their new media supply chain vendor.

As part of the agreement, Vubiquity and its owned entity Juice Worldwide will provide distribution services, including processing, quality control, workflow management, encoding, authoring and more, supporting Gravitas Ventures’ new release movies and entire back catalogue of over 2,500 independent titles. These films will be distributed across multiple business models, including subscription, rental, buy (digital and disc), ad-supported and television.

Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content owners and distributors around the globe, bringing the latest content from major studios, independents like Gravitas Ventures, library classics and a host of genre-based categories to provide viewers with compelling content choices.

Brendan Gallagher, EVP and general counsel at Gravitas, says, “We take great pride in embracing new media platforms and being able to connect consumers around the world with compelling independent films and documentaries. Working with Vubiquity and Juice Worldwide, we’re confident we can do just that, ensuring our new releases and extensive library can reach new audiences across a variety of TV, video-on-demand, and physical platforms.”

Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media, says, “We are pleased to work with a leader like Gravitas as they continue to deliver a diverse and compelling catalogue of new independent producer releases in addition to its deep library. The industry’s continued spend on production reinforces our commitment to support content owner and distributor needs globally.”

