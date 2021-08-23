Alexander Kuchar of A1 Telekom Austria Group

A1 Telekom Austria Group has announced that it has chosen Scandinavian network equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson as partners in the rollout of the 5G networks in the markets of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia and Slovenia.

“By selecting the two network suppliers Nokia and Ericsson, who are already long-standing and reliable strategic partners for us, we took the decision to evolve our networks and services once more, and thereby again demonstrating our strong commitment to providing the best user experience in terms of communications and entertainment services on a high-class and secure infrastructure to our B2C and B2B customers.

At the same time, we are taking a strong stand on virtualisation, automation and simplification of our network architecture”, comments Alexander Kuchar, director group technology & future services, A1 Telekom Austria Group, on the decision.

In Bulgaria, Nokia is building the radio network and Ericsson the core network, in Croatia Ericsson is responsible for both radio and core network, in Serbia and Slovenia Nokia is responsible for both radio and packt core network. In Austria it was already announced in spring 2019, that Nokia is the chosen partner in the 5G rollout of both radio and core network domains.

Only the continuous evolution and expansion of a high-performance network infrastructure and service offering will enable customers to benefit from the latest devices and services and thus gives digitalisation a further push across the Group countries.

In the future, all existing and soon to be customers will be able to take advantage of all the benefits of 5G technology, which is characterised by high speeds, low latency and a massive number of autonomous devices. Not only in metropolitan areas, but also in rural areas, customers will thus enjoy the benefits of reliable, secure and ultra-fast transmission speeds and services.

A1 Telekom Austria Group will cover all major populated places and main roads within the next 5 years, offering innovative services to consumers as well as vertical industries.

