Discover Global Network and Flutterwave, a San Francisco and Lagos-based payments technology company, have signed an agreement that will help increase acceptance for both local and international e-commerce merchants.

Flutterwave’s merchants will be accepting Discover Global Network cards from Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance partners on e-commerce payment pages and via apps.

With more than 300,000 merchants globally, Flutterwave makes it easier for businesses to process payments. The company recently announced Flutterwave Store, an e-commerce solution for brick-and-mortar businesses and mom-and-pop stores that helps them offer their inventory online, receive payments and conveniently ‘sell from home.’

“Our mission is to simplify payments for businesses, in doing this, we open up opportunities for expansion and growth for these businesses. In partnering with Discover Global Network, we knew we would be able to drive revenue growth for our merchants, because of the Discover Global Network global reach and coverage,” says Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, founder and CEO, Flutterwave.

Discover Global Network includes cards from Discover, Diners Club International and PULSE and more than 20 alliance partner networks including relationships in Brazil, South Korea, India, Turkey and Nigeria. Discover Global Network also provides acceptance in over 200 countries and territories with more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations.

This partnership meets a real demand from both local and foreign cardholders to be able to include their card as their saved mode of payment for their online accounts with these merchants to accumulate the points and other benefits associated with their preferred card.

“Our cardholders wish to use their preferred card seamlessly across platforms, and this partnership with Flutterwave will help meet customer demand by expanding acceptance at e-commerce merchants across the globe,” comments Matt Sloan, vice president of international markets, Discover Global Network.

