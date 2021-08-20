Local broadband company Jurassic Fibre has announced that they have achieved Future Net Zero accreditation. Working alongside energy-saving consultancy Balanced Energy , the ISP has mapped out a series of green goals to reduce the company’s carbon emissions by 50% before 2030 as part of their pledge to become completely Net Zero by 2050.

According to new government legislation , all companies in the UK must become Net Zero by 2050, which means achieving a balance between the emissions put into the atmosphere, compared to the amount removed. The UK is the first major economy to pass a net zero emissions law.

The Devon-based telecommunications company is one of the 3067 businesses to take the ‘Race to Zero’ pledge, a scheme created by the UN to take action against climate change. The scheme works in conjunction with the Paris agreement, which maps out science-based targets required to prevent Earth’s temperature from increasing up to 1.5 degrees by 2030.

Jurassic Fibre CEO, Michael Maltby, says, “We are dedicated to doing our part to combat climate change and it has been eye-opening to see the changes that can be made to the business to make it more sustainable. We would like to thank Balanced Energy for supporting us with our Race to Zero pledge and help set out goals and changes to make Jurassic Fibre a greener business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them as we embark on this journey to becoming a Net Zero company.”

As part of achieving Future Net Zero accreditation, Jurassic Fibre undertook a carbon assessment report to measure their operational carbon footprint. This was measured under the GHG protocol, the global framework used to report carbon emissions based upon data such as energy use, number of employees and miles travelled.

Some of the green goals Jurassic Fibre has outlined in its pledge include the use of electric vehicles, using HVO fuel in non-electric vehicles, ensuring all gas and electric supply contracts are from 100% renewable and low-carbon sources and onsite generation through solar panels.

CEO Michael Maltby also has plans to create a ‘Jurassic Fibre forest’ in Devon, with the aim to offset any additional carbon emissions and to create a legacy for the company.

Ashley Webber, owner and director of Balanced Energy, says, “We’re excited to continue working alongside Jurassic Fibre to help them on their journey to becoming Net Zero. As part of their Net Zero Standard Accreditation, their progress will be published every year to the UN website in their global climate action plan, so we’re helping them make the active changes needed to keep in line with the accreditation. We look forward to seeing how the company develops and working together to make Jurassic Fibre a more sustainable company.”

