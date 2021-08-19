Provider of cloud communications, Ringover, is solidifying its UK presence with a new London facility. Over the past year, the company has seen demand for its services soar by 230% as businesses across the globe transitioned to working from home. Now, as companies adopt remote working on a more permanent basis, Ringover is entering an exciting era of growth.

Over the past 18 months, every business has relied on technology to remain operational and keep staff connected. Crucially, organisations have required easy-to-use, cost-effective communication tools that they can seamlessly integrate into their daily functions. Demand for such tools is clear, Microsoft Teams now has 145 million daily active users, while the number of Zoom users grew by 2,000% during lockdown.

Dependence on communication technologies is not dwindling, even as some businesses return to the office. Recognising that companies are demanding much more from their business phone systems, Ringover is extending its reach to offer more support to UK businesses.

With an already established presence in France, Ringover’s new London headquarters will become a hub for the UK market. Located near Liverpool Street Station, Ringover’s new space will act as a base for its sales and marketing teams, which the company forecasts to grow by 150% in the next twelve months.

The modern facility will also function as a meeting point for Ringover’s UK customers and channel partners, who will learn more about the company through dedicated events.

In the UK, making businesses aware of their communication technology options has never been more important. In addition to the shift towards remote working, UK companies face another transformational turning point in the next five years.

The switch off of the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) in 2025 will mean every UK phone line will become digital, and businesses need to start considering their options. A cloud-based phone system that’s not only fit for today’s needs, but for future demands too, is essential.

“We’re finding that today’s organisations, especially in an advanced market like the United Kingdom, need their business telecoms systems to do much more,” says Renaud Charvet, CEO of Ringover. “Sending and receiving calls is a core function, but many organisations now want visibility and productivity features to help their managers cope in a hybrid age.

“This is one of the main reasons why we’ve seen considerable growth in the UK over the past seven months as our business phone system, supported by our ability to deliver robust productivity analytics, meets demand. Now, with the opening of our new London office, we’ll be able to support UK customers with greater agility, as we help them navigate both the current and future challenges of business telecommunications.”

To help businesses future proof, offering them the ability to analyse their productivity and monitor business calls is key. “Organisations are looking towards call monitoring features such as call whispering to measure performance and maintain high standards,” continues Charvet.

“They also want to enhance their sales management systems with clever integrations that reduce manual administration work and allow businesses to focus on boosting their bottom line. This is why we’ve seen a huge rise in customers connecting the likes of HubSpot and Salesforce with Ringover over the last year, and it’s a trend that will continue to grow.’’

The UK is not Ringover’s only area of expansion. Later in 2021, the company will unveil another new headquarters in Barcelona, Spain with the ambition of becoming the European leader in cloud communication systems and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions.

You can learn more about Ringover by visiting the website. Want to future-proof your business phone system? Click here to start a free trial.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus