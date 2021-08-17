Joelien Jose of HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies, a global technology company, reports that Rogers Communications, a Canadian telecom service provider and media company, has selected HCL to expand support of operational stability excellence in business and operational support systems and corporate IT systems. This new multi-year agreement strengthens HCL’s managed services partnership with Rogers that began in 2016.

HCL will help scale Rogers’ IT infrastructure and workloads migrating to the current private and public cloud infrastructure, support the enterprise’s operations, and serve as the ongoing managed services provider. The expanded contract will allow HCL to invest in the next generation of AI and machine learning to enable best practices, accelerate efficiencies, and provide Rogers Communications with the needed flexibility to harness the new era of 5G and digital technologies.

Vikram Virk

“HCL has played an important role in supporting the reliability of our operations since 2016 and has provided tremendous value by enabling us to scale IT operational efficiency and stability,” says Vikram Virk, vice president, IT operations at Rogers Communications. “We are pleased to renew and expand our strategic partnership with HCL to help support our customers.”

“In line with HCL’s vision, this new chapter in our relationship with Rogers is an affirmation of our strategy in responding to customers’ digital transformation journeys,” says Anil Ganjoo, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies. “By focusing on cloud, automation, AI, fast networks and more, Rogers can ensure it meets its customers’ current and future needs.”

“We are excited to work with Rogers as it embarks on the next phase of its technology evolution to deliver leading performance and reliability, as well as best-in-class customer experience,” says Joelien Jose, executive vice president and country head, Canada, HCL Technologies. “The Rogers partnership with HCL further validates its substantial investment in Canada, the most recent being the 350-seat digital acceleration centre in Mississauga.”

