Alastair MacLeod of Ground Control

Ground Control has merged with two UK-based companies, Wireless Innovation and Rock Seven, to provide satellite and cellular connectivity services for M2M and IoT applications around the world. With the combined product range including the best-in-breed RockAIR, RockSTAR and Toughsat devices, Ground Control offers their customers unrivalled choice and deep industry knowledge.

The merger has been anticipated since Wireless Innovation Ltd acquired Rock Seven in 2018, and Ground Control in 2019, to form a global brand with core expertise in asset tracking, M2M connectivity, managed secure networks including TSAT and BGAN M2M, and global voice and data.

Alastair MacLeod, Ground Control’s CEO, says, “I’m delighted to lead our rapidly developing organisation at such a pivotal time of growth and opportunity. Ground Control encompasses a wide range of satellite and cellular data solutions from Wireless Innovation and Rock Seven. Through continued innovation and backed by the strength of a single, globally recognised brand, it’s our mission to provide businesses with complete connectivity and control.”

He continues, “Our technology and expertise help deliver important and valuable data sets from anywhere, manage systems where others cannot, and create communications links from the field. From governments, multinationals, and utility providers, to start-ups and entrepreneurs, we develop and deliver the kit that gets our customers’ data back, no matter how remote”.

Established in 2000, Ground Control was a start-up in the city of Atascadero, California. Acquired by Wireless Innovation in 2019, Ground Control continued to be a household name in North America. Now, the group’s new, singular brand encapsulates the company’s technological specialisms and expertise appealing to utilities, renewables, maritime and agriculture customers in multiple markets putting the business on a trajectory of becoming the M2M and IoT end-to-end solutions provider. Along with the company’s new and unique identity, a fully e-commerce enabled website with customer portal arrives August 2021.

