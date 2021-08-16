David Keegan of DataQube

DataQube Global Ltd, developer of a 5G-ready edge data centre system, has teamed up with KryptoKloud Ltd, a cyber intelligence and managed security service provider (MSSP), to safeguard its edge computing assets against cybercrime.

The collaboration assures heightened protection for the already robust DataQube units by delivering around the clock detection and response monitoring capabilities that can be managed locally or centrally via an intuitive and resilient interface.

By incorporating KryptoKloud’s next-generation security monitoring tools (which leverage darknet intelligence) into DataQube’s core infrastructure, all data communication is dynamically monitored 24×7 to proactively identify possible security breaches. If any malicious activity is detected, an alert is triggered, together with a comprehensive escalation process for damage limitation and control.

In addition to providing around the clock monitoring and cyber security defence, KryptoKloud is supporting DataQube in setting up its own Network Operations Centre (NOC) and a Security Operation Centre (SOC) at the company’s campus in Cambridge, UK to ensure the highest levels of protection are maintained. Both facilities will be operated by a team of highly trained security professionals employed by DataQube.

“As IoT (the Internet of Things) and automation gain momentum so do the risks of cybercrime, which can lead to serious security breaches or worse,” says David Keegan, CEO of DataQube. “This is why we have chosen KryptoKloud as our preferred security partner. The company’s world class software proactively monitors all deployed DataQube units 24×7. If a threat is detected, an alert is triggered in line so action can be taken and a full audit trail is generated for traceability and accountability, offering peace of mind to our customers.”

“We’re delighted to have partnered with DataQube as their breakthrough system will be a game changer for the data centre industry,” says Paul Burrows of KryptoKloud Ltd. “DataQube’s ability to replicate hyperscale-grade capabilities at the edge of the network in a standalone, person-free unit will be pivotal to the widescale rollout of smart applications and autonomous tech, and our award-winning cyberoperational capabilities will ensure all captured and other assets date are fully protected 24×7.”

DataQube has recently deployed a fully operational unit at its campus in Cambridge.

