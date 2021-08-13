Alejandro Plater of A1 Telekom Austria Group

After a spectrum purchase on the Slovenian and Bulgarian market last spring, the Group announces a further purchase of a spectrum worth €14.1 million for the Croatian subsidiary A1 Croatia. The spectrum covers the 700 MHz, 3600 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands with a validity of 15 years, financed by the Group´s current cash flow.

Thanks to the new frequencies, a true gigabit 5G network is in operations for the Croatian customers. Through the acquisition of the frequency asset, A1 Croatia will be able to further enhance and create extended user experience for existing and future customers, who are looking forward to enhanced, 5G based, high-speed, ultra-reliable and low latency services for residential and business customers.

The rollout and further development of the powerful A1 network will support the digitalisation of the Croatian society, who will benefit from exciting new services like autonomous driving, e-health, Cloud Gaming and the development toward the Industry 4.0 in the future.

“The potential of digital technologies for sustainable positive future opportunities continues to be the focus of the A1 Telekom Austria Group’s corporate strategy. The enormous importance of system-critical digital infrastructure such as that of the A1 Telekom Austria Group for economic and social development has been crucial ever since. All the more reason for us to push ahead with our 5G rollout plans across our Group, to guarantee future-proof top-class network infrastructure”, Alejandro Plater, COO of A1 Telekom Austria Group, comments on the purchase.

For the past two years, A1 Croatia made significant investments, adapted its entire network architecture, and implemented state-of-the-art radio technologies in preparation for the launch of the next generation mobile network, which will be one of the drivers of economic recovery and development. A1 Croatia’s true gigabit 5G network meets all the requirements defined by the radio frequency spectrum auction documentation.

“A1 Croatia continually invests in the digitalisation of Croatia and is a reliable partner in fulfilling the targets of the National Plan for the development of broadband access, as evidenced by the acquisition of all available radiofrequency spectrum bands”, says Jiri Dvorjancansky, member of the board and chief executive officer at A1 Croatia.

He adds that, “the company’s strategy focuses on rapid construction of 5G infrastructure in order to increase broadband access coverage and quality across Croatia. This will improve Croatia’s position in the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), speed up its economic recovery, ensure equal growth and development, and increase Croatia’s competitiveness in the EU and globally. Our investment in infrastructure is an investment in the digital transformation of Croatia and in a better future.”

