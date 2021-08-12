Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has expanded its agreement with Vodafone Spain to modernise its customer relationship management (CRM) system, and maximise the benefits and return-on-investment from Vodafone’s specialised, uniquely tailored customer management solution.

As part of the deal, Amdocs’ open and dynamic portfolio will provide a future-proof, modernised, underlying application infrastructure platform, empowering Vodafone Spain to improve the efficiency and performance of its CRM platform.

Following the companies’ recent successful Unified Digital Engagement project, Amdocs will work hand-in-hand with Vodafone Spain in managing the modernisation of its CRM system, which is expected to enable Vodafone Spain to reduce its total cost of ownership (TCO), improve operational efficiency, automation and performance and advance the company along its Tech 2025 modernisation journey.

“One of the key elements of Vodafone’s Tech 2025 strategy is to ensure infrastructure and applications are reliable and modernised, in order to provide outstanding service to our consumer and enterprise customers,” says a Vodafone Spain spokesperson. “We’re delighted to have expanded our agreement with Amdocs as we look to modernise our CRM platform, and ensure our infrastructure is ready to support the future of exciting, innovative new services in the 5G era.”

“CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, prepare for new services and monetisation opportunities in the 5G and cloud era, and deliver an enhanced customer experience,” comments Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology, Amdocs. “We are pleased to continue working alongside Vodafone Spain in its modernisation journey.”

