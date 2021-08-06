Infovista, the global provider of network lifecycle automation, announced details of its virtual and onsite participation at Big 5G Event 2021, August 30 – September 3, at the Colorado Convention Centre, Denver.

At the event, Infovista will showcase use cases for its network lifecycle automation (NLA) capability offering, having the independent software vendor providing both Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Enterprises with a carrier-grade, cloud-native NLA platform designed for the 5G era.

Infovista’s executives and experts will be available to share insights into its recent successes enabling some of the large and advanced networks such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Colt, to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements, including 5G Standalone and Open RAN.

Across the three product lines within its networks business unit Radio Engineering; Network Testing; and Service Assurance Infovista has developed its first set of NLA use cases, each of which brings together and automates two or more traditionally separate product capabilities to support cross-lifecycle processes.

These cross-lifecycle processes are critical to the monetisation of advanced connectivity services, that increasingly relies on automation from one phase of the network lifecycle to another, to maintain SLA and Quality of Experience (QoE) commitments cost-effectively.

The first NLA use cases incorporate the latest developments in Infovista’s portfolio, including:

AI/ML-driven automated and cloud-based planning – Reducing planning time and effort by using AI/ML and the scalability of cloud resources to automate complex planning decisions, such as site selection, optimised for business outcomes such as predicted revenue, alongside network TCO.

AI/ML-driven automated and service-specific testing – Reducing testing time and effort and improving the accuracy and comprehensiveness of service-specific testing KPIs, by optimising and automating testing routines and integrating AI algorithms for service-specific testing, to reduce the time taken to reach statistical confidence and validate the coverage and QoE outcomes predicted during planning.

Cross-domain, integrated service and experience assurance – Improving perceived reliability and performance by combining traffic & experience monitoring and troubleshooting with network resource monitoring and troubleshooting, enabling the proactive resolution of root causes before they impact the customer.

Infovista’s participation in the Big 5G Event:

Infovista’s physical and virtual participation at the event includes:

Participating in the panel discussion, “Cut through the commotion of network slicing”, in the “Network Modernisation & Open RAN” track, taking place across two sessions: An online panel, September 1st 2.00pm – 2.35pm MT An in-person panel, September 2nd 2.55pm – 3.40pm MT



Discussing and demonstrating its Network Lifecycle Automation (NLA) use cases, which include: optimised network investment for increased return on investment (RoI); 5G slice lifecycle management; accelerated SD-WAN adoption; enhanced enterprise and fixed voice service quality; and cross-domain root-cause identification.

Discussing its plans to enable Uber Drivers and Drone Pilots to conduct Site Verification

Demonstrating its 5G roll-out solutions, starting with first-to-market 5G network solutions that include the latest generation of 3D digital maps, 5G planning and 5G network testing

Discussing and demonstrating the latest innovations across its networks product portfolio, including: The AI/ML-based wireless planning prediction model (Artificial Intelligence Model – AIM), enabling mobile operators to make prediction runtime up to 3 times faster and deliver network plans that are 25% more accurate The recently launched testing solution for Single Site Verification (SSV) The cloud-native by design KLERITY 2.1 platform, which supports experience assurance for 5G Standalone networks.



Demonstrating the use of AI to accurately predict audio quality, supporting verification of VoNR service quality for established 5G networks, avoiding the cost of implementing and tuning 3rd party solutions.

Discussing its strategy for the cloudification of its solutions and its partnerships with cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

