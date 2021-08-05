Steve Turner of STS Payments

MYHSM by Utimaco has announced it has partnered with STS Payments, a payments acceptance software specialist, to deliver a complete and secure payment solution.

MYHSM is a global provider of Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) as a Service, offering an alternative to purchasing and managing HSMs on-premise, with a globally accessible subscription service using two of the HSM manufactures the Utimaco Atalla AT1000 and Thales payShield 10K. Its fully managed service has now been integrated with STS Payments’ software, G8, enabling it to securely accept and process cardholder present transactions.

STS Payments will access the fully managed, PCI PIN and PCI DSS certified Payment HSM service without the large upfront investment costs typically expected from running an in-house solution, while benefitting from the ability to scale its infrastructure in line with future business growth. Further, it will outsource the responsibility of the hardware, infrastructure, and network management to MYHSM.

As part of the service, MYHSM is responsible for exchanging top level keys in a PCI PIN-compliant manner via a dedicated and secure portal. As a result, STS Payments is now in a position to achieve a certified P2PE payments solution with minimal investment.

Harnessing MYHSM’s fully managed service, STS Payments has further enhanced its service portfolio and core business offering for existing sectors including retail, fuel, airline, travel, logistics and government, while also opening up new market opportunities.

Steve Turner, CEO & founder at STS Payments, says, “Partnering with MYHSM has been a gamechanger for STS Payments. We know payment acceptance inside and out but HSMs and key management were new to us, so MYHSM’s fully managed service and highly skilled engineers were the ideal solution and it’s been an exciting journey together.”

He continued, “It instantly removed the complexity and capex costs usually associated with operating our own systems. And, it meant that we didn’t have to manage the burden of owning multiple HSMs and ensuring they were compliant. Against the backdrop of the surge in fraudulent activity, ensuring our merchants are protected is critical, and MYHSM has provided the solution.”

Darren Busby, global head of sales at MYHSM by Utimaco, commented, “Our unique Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) as a Service offering is agile and affordable, which means that cost savings can be passed on to their customers. More importantly, it means that their payments will be handled in a much more secure manner, with STS Payments accessing an estate of three HSMs deployed in two geographically separate data centres for resilience and 99.999% availability. We are delighted that STS Payments, and its merchants, will benefit.”

