UK network service provider, Freshwave is working on Outernet’s inaugural central London immersive entertainment and cultural space. Freshwave is deploying and managing 4G indoor mobile coverage for all four UK mobile network operators across the entire district.

This includes a 2,000-capacity music and events venue, restaurants, bars and boutique hotel called Chateau Denmark, with its 55 session rooms and apartments. Freshwave’s managed service will provide mobile connectivity for both the public and staff and includes an upgrade path to 5G.

Located at the intersection of Tottenham Court Road and Charing Cross Road, Outernet London will be the pre-eminent immersive entertainment district in the city. It will, it is said, have the high-resolution wrap-around screens, offering a 360-degree multisensory experience. Over 400,000 people a day are expected to pass through the area.

Mike Whittaker, CTO at Outernet Global, says, “Outernet London will be an iconic entertainment district, where digital technology and the physical world come together to create unique immersive experiences. The district will be using some of the most impressive audio-visual technology available and we know that for people to have the best experience of it, they need reliable mobile coverage. I’m pleased to be working with Freshwave to ensure all our visitors will stay connected, whether they’re marvelling at our four-storey 360-degree LED screens, or rocking out to a live gig in our underground venue.”

Brendan Hourihane

Brendan Hourihane, director of enterprise and real estate at Freshwave, comments; “It’s exciting to be involved in Outernet London as a venue like this simply hasn’t been seen in London before; the vision they have for the district is cutting-edge. Outernet recognise the importance of mobile connectivity and by delivering all four UK operators, we’ll ensure that no matter which network people use, they will be able to access high quality calls and data while they’re enjoying the space.”

Outernet London is due to open later in 2021 and will be the blueprint for further Outernet spaces around the world, including Los Angeles and New York.

