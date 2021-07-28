Ashley Stephenson of Corero

Corero Network Security, a provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, announces additional flexibility when deploying its SmartWall solution, with a new Edge Threat Defense (ETD) capability.

Corero’s mission is to make the internet a safer and more reliable place to do business by protecting against the downtime and disruption caused by DDoS attacks. Corero enables organiSations around the globe to maintain business continuity in the event of a DDoS attack, by deploying the award-winning and intelligently automated SmartWall DDoS protection solution that detects and mitigates over 98% of attacks in seconds.

Corero’s ongoing success in the market is being fueled by multiple new product enhancements delivered in 2021. The latest capabilities include:

Built-in flow-based detection and redirection that enables fully integrated DDoS scrubbing deployments

Improved price-performance and TCO for out-of-band network edge DDoS detection using NetFlow or IPFIX

Scrubbing centrEs that automatically block redirected attacks accurately in real-time, with “single pane of glass” management and analysis of both detected and mitigated attacks

“These new capabilities expand our DDoS protection portfolio with a comprehensive end-to-end solution for scrubbing centrE deployments. “Detect and Redirect” customers can now leverage the superior price-performance of Corero SmartWall solutions for fully integrated flow-based DDoS detection, redirection, and automatic scrubbing protection combined with centraliSed management and analytics.” states Ashley Stephenson, chief technology officer, Corero.

For more information, please visit: SmartWall Threat Defense System (TDS)

