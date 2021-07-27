Rob Coupland of Pulsant

Pulsant, the UK’s hybrid cloud specialists, announced that Antin Infrastructure Partners has acquired Pulsant from Oak Hill Capital and Scottish Equity Partners. The comnpanies have owned Pulsant since 2014. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pulsant operates a nationwide network of 10 data centres across the UK delivering secure, scalable and resilient cloud, colocation and networking services deployed in standardised or hybrid models. The company is trusted by over 1,000 UK private enterprise and public sector customers to ensure the security, compliance and resilience of business-critical applications.

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a private equity firm specialising exclusively in critical infrastructure. The company sees Pulsant, with its nationwide presence, as uniquely well-placed to seize the huge potential for edge computing in the UK and to meet the growing demand for hybrid IT infrastructure.

Following completion of the acquisition, Pulsant CEO, Rob Coupland and CFO, Brad Petzer will work with Pulsant’s experienced management team and Antin, to implement a clear growth strategy underpinned by further investment to continue developing the company’s existing platform and network footprint.

Demand for UK data centre and cloud infrastructure is expected to continue growing significantly in the coming years. This growth is underpinned by fundamental macro trends including increased outsourcing of IT and data infrastructure particularly among UK regional businesses and enables more secure and cost-efficient storage and processing of data. These trends have been further accelerated by the pandemic as companies and organisations look to overcome the common barriers to digital transformation by accessing reliable and scalable IT and data infrastructure.

Rob Coupland says, “In partnership with Antin, we now look forward to delivering on the considerable potential we see over the coming years, driven by our cloud and edge capabilities, our regional presence and our ability to deliver customised solutions. The new investment from Antin will help us continue to focus on our core portfolio of colocation and hybrid cloud, while also bringing reliable, scalable and high-capacity coverage to businesses across the whole of the UK through the building of our nationwide edge computing platform.”

Simon Soder, partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners, comments, “The pandemic has further reinforced the importance of reliable and flexible infrastructure for connectivity, storage and processing of data given the prevalence of remote working and as more businesses shift to cloud-based solutions. Through its network of regional data centres, Pulsant is uniquely placed to support businesses across the UK with high quality flexible data centre and cloud infrastructure solutions.”

