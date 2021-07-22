1187582500

Colt Technology Services has announced the launch of SD WAN remote access, a feature designed to meet the secure remote access needs of its SD WAN customers, as they move towards a hybrid way of working.

The new Remote Access feature, one to be based on Versa SASE, builds on the success of Colt’s award-winning SD WAN service to allow remote access without compromising network security, integrity and performance, and is based on an easy-to-scale, cost-effective model. Versa Networks is a key partner for Colt’s SD WAN solution and is a provider of secure SD WAN and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

SD WAN Remote Access offers users secure access to the data and applications they need based on their particular role or profile regardless of their physical location.

By adding Remote Access, in addition to integrated security features of Colt SD WAN, enterprises get end-to-end protection across their networks that can be easily managed through a ‘single pane of glass’.

This marks another stage of Colt’s SD WAN roadmap to build a comprehensive, fail-safe, SASE enabled solution for secure hybrid working for secure hybrid working which is expected to become the norm across its customer base as we move into a post-pandemic world. Colt’s vice president product portfolio, Peter Coppens, says, “Enterprises are at a turning point in the way they work and building the network infrastructure to support hybrid working is one of the most prevalent and pressing concerns of enterprises globally today. The hybrid model presents a range of new requirements and challenges around delivering secure remote access, irrespective of location or device.

“Building on our network infrastructure, SD WAN Remote Access has been designed to support secure hybrid working for our customers, and provides easily managed, end-to-end protection across their networks,” he adds.

Dogu Narin, head of Global product management at Versa, says, “In a time when uncertainty is the norm, having certainty in how networking and security services are delivered whether in the cloud, at a data centre, branch offices, or to home offices while taking into context the user and device is essential for business continuity and productivity. Through our strong partnership with Colt and our leading SASE solution, together we are able to help customers address the new normal by facilitating seamless and secure hybrid work, allowing them to work anytime, anywhere.”

