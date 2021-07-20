Dirk Marichal of Noname Security

Noname Security, creator of the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform, announced the appointment of Dirk Marichal as vice president EMEA. Marichal will be responsible for further expanding Noname’s presence across EMEA, through building robust relationships with additional channel partners, system integrators and customers.

Marichal’s appointment is effective immediately and he will be based in Antwerp, Belgium.

Dirk Marichal is an accomplished business and sales leader, with more than 20 years of experience across a variety of software and hardware technology sectors including networking, security, data centre, and hyperconverged infrastructure. He previously served as vice president of sales at Cohesity for the EMEA region, where he had complete oversight for the company’s business development and sales operations throughout the region.

Prior to his role at Cohesity, he held similar roles at Avi Networks, Nutanix and Infoblox, where he led the startup company to revenues exceeding $200 million (€169.94 million), which subsequently led to a successful IPO in 2012.

Commenting on the appointment, Oz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Noname Security says, “Dirk has proven experience in launching new technologies in Europe and taking startup companies to an IPO phase. His track record speaks for itself. In his new role, he will help to build an experienced team to underpin our number one position in the API security market. I’m delighted to welcome him to the company and look forward to working with him going forward.”

Marichal joins Noname at a time where the fast growing API security market is dealing with an increase in API threats, with current API management tools not sufficiently capable of handling the threats they pose. Gartner predicts that, by 2022, API attacks will become the most-frequent attack vector, causing data breaches for enterprise web applications. As a result of the urgent demand for API security, Noname has signed four large enterprise customers in Europe and eight channel partners in the UK, France, Benelux and Germany while growing its presence on the ground in those regions in a short time frame.

“I’m excited to be joining Noname at a time when the API threat is exploding,” says, Marichal. “I was drawn to Noname as it distinguishes itself from its competitors due to the nature of its architecture and technology. With nothing else on the market close to Noname’s product offering, I look forward to accelerating Noname’s success across EMEA and providing a high level of service to its channel partners and customers.”

The Noname API Security Platform covers every aspect of API security, from discovery to analysis to remediation and testing. It creates a complete inventory of an organisation’s APIs and uses AI and machine learning to detect attackers, suspicious behaviour, and misconfigurations. It remediates API vulnerabilities by integrating with existing security infrastructure and blocking attacks in real-time, all without deploying agents or requiring network modifications. Customers can also use Noname to test APIs before deployment, preventing vulnerabilities from ever going into production.

Noname’s approach has won widespread praise and rapid customer adoption.

To learn more about Noname, visit here:

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus