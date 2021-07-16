Karin Williams of TEOCO

TEOCO, the analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions provider to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has appointed Karin Williams as director of transport engineering solutions. Williams will head up TEOCO’s newly formed Transport Engineering Solutions team as the company continues its commitment to deliver end-to-end Business Assurance Solutions for its CSP customers.

The Transport Engineering Solutions team will support CSPs to deploy new technologies at a rapid pace by helping them plan and implement transport networks more efficiently. TEOCO’s solutions will also support transport network integration and decommissioning activities for CSP M&A’s and optimisation projects.

Williams, founder and CEO of RioTel, a network engineering company, joins TEOCO bringing with her 20+ years of experience. Williams will provide the expertise and leadership necessary to develop and drive forward the new team. This begins with the integration of RioTel’s TraK platform and product suite into TEOCO’s SmartHub, its Business Assurance platform. This will enable new offerings to TEOCO’s CSP customers in the areas of transport planning, provisioning, inventory, numbering, and project management.

The appointment comes at an important moment for TEOCO as the company works towards building its blockchain-based solution for complete and immutable validation of data throughout the entire lifecycle of telecom services.

Commenting on her appointment, Williams says, “I’m delighted to be joining the TEOCO team at such an exciting time for the company. Having led RioTel for several years, I know firsthand the challenges that CSPs face deploying new technologies efficiently and cost effectively. I look forward to combining my industry expertise, RioTel’s technology, and TEOCO’s current capabilities to deliver an enhanced industry-leading business assurance solution that helps CSPs improve their bottom lines.”

Atul Jain

“For almost a decade, TEOCO and RioTel have enjoyed a valuable partnership that has seen the delivery of many important projects. At TEOCO, we are constantly seeking new ways to innovate and expand our product offerings for our CSP customers, and Karin’s appointment represents a great step forward for the company,” says Atul Jain, founder & CEO, TEOCO. “Her experience and insights, combined with RioTel’s technology, will prove to be an invaluable asset as we establish our new Transport Engineering Solutions team.”

Find out more about TEOCO’s Transport Engineering Solutions.

