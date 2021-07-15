According to Strategy Analytics, Skyworks and Qualcomm gained market share in the RF front-end despite challenges in 2020 as described in the report Power Amp & RF Front-end Share and Outlook: Skyworks & Qualcomm Make Gains.

Christopher Taylor, author of the report, says, “Demand for 5G mobile devices and semiconductor shortages helped push up prices and revenue for the RF front ends in cellular devices in 2020. Downlink MIMO, carrier aggregation, higher frequencies, and wider channel bandwidths for 5G helped boost sales of the most advanced integrated RF FE solutions, leading to gains in market share for both Skyworks and Qualcomm.”

Stephen Entwistle, VP of strategic technologies, says, “Suppliers Qorvo, Broadcom, and Murata won significant slots in 5G mobile devices as well. These firms have made significant advances in RF FE integration and filters in particular, a key aspect of the RF front-end. At the same time, suppliers in mainland China made technical and market advances, and it appears will take more RF FE share this year and in 2022 as Chinese OEMs attempt to increase their use of domestic suppliers.”

