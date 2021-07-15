Russell Lux of TelcoSwitch

TelcoSwitch, a software provider of unified communications and compliance solutions, has announced the latest addition to its product portfolio: 3Sixty.

3Sixty is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) communications platform, enabling organisations to deliver excellent inbound customer experiences by centralising communications channels including voice, email and social media, alongside customer service, e-commerce, marketing and pipeline management.

The solution enables organisations to communicate with their customers across a variety of channels, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, live web chat (including chatbots), email, SMS, and traditional voice calls.

Russell Lux, CEO of TelcoSwitch, says, “Delivering a true omnichannel customer experience that transcends the traditional contact centre is something we’ve been working towards for the last two years. We’ve spent a lot of time assessing the market need, and evaluating our competitors, to ensure we deliver something that offers a technical and commercial advantage.”

3Sixty also delivers a host of powerful integrations out-of-the-box, including eCommerce solutions Shopify, Magento and WooCommerce, accounting packages like Xero, marketing platforms such as MailChimp, and cloud office services that include Office 365, Microsoft Dynamics, and Salesforce.

Lux adds, “Omnichannel was previously reserved for enterprise businesses, but we see a great mid-market opportunity, with many smaller businesses currently underserved and needing to enhance their customer relationships without financial barriers to entry. We believe 3Sixty is absolutely the solution to address that need.”

