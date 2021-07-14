Larry Eby of Vexus Fiber

Netcracker Technology announced that it will provide its full-stack BSS/OSS with hosted managed services for U.S.-based Vexus Fiber as part of an IT digital transformation project.

Vexus Fiber is a provider of high-speed fibre Internet, IP television and digital phone services for customers throughout Texas and southeastern Louisiana. The multiyear agreement demonstrates the strategic partnership and alignment between Vexus Fiber’s business vision and Netcracker’s technology roadmap.

By leveraging Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS, Vexus Fiber will be able to consolidate and centralise billing operations, enhance customer service and streamline the provisioning process. These improvements will reduce time to market, lower TCO and increase scalability to support aggressive expansion of its subscriber base. The service provider will also simplify its billing and operations to create a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Vexus Fiber will utilise the analytics-driven engagement platform of Netcracker’s Intelligent Agent Desktop to empower customer service agents with smarter decisioning tools for faster and more efficient interactions. In addition, Netcracker will provide hosted managed services to run billing and operations with an integrated solution for bill printing.

“We knew we needed a strategic partner that we could trust to provide us with the BSS and OSS capabilities to really grow,” says Larry Eby, chief operating officer at Vexus Fiber. “We chose Netcracker because they truly value their relationships with customers, and their technology has a proven track record for efficiency, reliability and scalability.”

“Vexus Fiber is positioned to rapidly expand throughout their target markets, and we are thrilled to help them reach their goals,” says Rohit Aggarwal, general manager at Netcracker. “Companies looking to achieve dynamic growth in the market require future-proof digital BSS/OSS services and products. Our ability to reduce operational and billing costs and provide extensive scalability create almost unlimited potential for expansion.”

