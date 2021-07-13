Mobile Communications Company Ligado Networks and Mavenir announced an agreement under which Mavenir will develop O-RAN compliant remote radio units and cloud-native Open RAN software compatible with Ligado’s L-Band spectrum.

“We’ve been extremely encouraged by the pace of L-Band adoption in the commercial ecosystem, and we’re particularly excited to collaborate with a prominent technology provider like Mavenir,” says, Ligado chief technology officer Maqbool Aliani. “This agreement builds on our early-stage efforts to use a diverse set of technologies to serve the 5G enterprise market. We believe open, flexible and intelligent architectures will help promote American leadership in 5G.”

“As a top U.S. provider of Open RAN and O-RAN compliant RRU/massive MIMO solutions, Mavenir is proud to be a strategic partner with Ligado,” says, Mavenir president and CEO, Pardeep Kohli. “This agreement further illustrates the growing interest in Open RAN solutions from network operators at home and across the globe and highlights that these products are ready for prime time and are actively being added to deployment plans. Mavenir is thrilled to be developing the first Open RAN compliant radios serving L-Band spectrum and looks forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Ligado recently secured approvals from 3GPP, the wireless industry’s standards setting body, for new technical specifications that will enable its L-band spectrum to be deployed in 5G networks. These approvals allow vendors to build 5G and LTE products compatible with Ligado’s mid-band spectrum and illustrate continued momentum for Ligado’s plans to make new mid-band spectrum available to the U.S. market.

As part of this effort, Ligado is developing a 5G mobile private network solution designed to bring the power of next-generation networks to the energy, manufacturing, health care transportation, and other critical infrastructure sectors. With U.S. businesses increasingly demanding a connectivity solution that can be customised to their specific requirements, Ligado is advancing a product solution that will leverage its dedicated, licensed spectrum to provide enterprise customers the scale of a public network with the reliability, security and customisation of a private one.

Mavenir, the industry’s end-to-end network software provider, Open RAN with O-RAN/3GPP compliant radio access network solutions. In December, the company announced the creation of a new business unit to develop the Open RAN remote radio unit ecosystem.

