Expereo, a global provider of managed Internet, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access solutions, has agreed to acquire Brodynt, a provider of global managed Internet services. This acquisition is said to strengthen Expereo’s position in providing global managed Internet & SD-WAN services to its global enterprise customer base and service provider partner community.

This news follows the acquisitions of GlobalInternet, Comsave, and Videns IT Services, a provider of managed SD-WAN and SASE services, late last year and earlier this year. These acquisitions solidify Expereo’s position in the global transformation to software-defined and internet-based networking. With the full support of majority investor, Vitruvian Partners, and minority investor, Apax Partners SAS, Expereo intends to continue its acquisition strategy.

Global enterprises are accelerating their network transformations following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following an initial rush to get their global networks fit-for-purpose for remote working, global enterprise connectivity is now migrating rapidly to software-defined and internet-based solutions, including through accelerated adoption of cloud applications. Expereo’s depth and breadth of expertise in providing and managing software-defined and internet-based networks and Cloud Access allows a globally operating enterprise to do so with ease, trust, and security.

“Expereo brings additional global reach, leading digital user and operations platform, and complementary SD-WAN and SASE experience that our customers and partners will greatly benefit from,” says Marcus Munoz, Brodynt Co-CEO. “We have built a great customer and partner base, as well as a superb team supporting them,” adds Marc Mateo, Brodynt Co-CEO. “I am excited to see this integrated into Expereo, enabling faster expansion and adding broader capabilities as the market very rapidly transforms with internet services now being core to global enterprise connectivity networks; Expereo brings the scale to do so efficiently.”

“It is all about scale and delivering world-class customer experience, “says Irwin Fouwels, CEO Expereo. “Where our ability to effectively source, manage, and improve performance of any type of internet-based networking service anywhere in the world complemented traditional wide-area-network technology, we are now effectively replacing such legacy solutions. Overlaying our own cloud fabric and digital customer interface takes a global internet-based solution to the next level in terms of performance and experience we are excited to bring this to Brodynt’s customers and partners.”

