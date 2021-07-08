Julien Beenakkers of Future Connections

Future Connections, the technology partner for digital transformation and automation solutions, is announcing its partnership with IPification to provide mobile network operators in Benelux and the Nordics with state-of-the-art one-click mobile authentication, user verification and fraud prevention solutions.

Future Connections provides network intelligence services and develops software and integration solutions that assist Tier 1 mobile network operators and enterprises in the digitalisation and modernisation of their businesses, including effective responses to their digital identification and authentication challenges.

IPification enables GDPR-compliant, passwordless, one-click mobile authentication that improves the security of mobile apps and streamlines the user experience to increase user adoption, retention, and engagement rates. The latest IPification technology relies on the already existing mobile network operator technology infrastructure, and it is able to detect any SIM swapping attempts from cyber criminals.

The solution simply decreases complexity, cost and risks in mobile ID authentication and improves the end user experience. It has been on the fast track since 2020 and is available on 550 million devices in more than 18 markets globally.

“It is time that we move away from the historically insecure SMS OTP user verification, as well as header enrichment-based authentication, which was the next step in its evolution. Instead, it’s time for a revolution,” says Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO. “It has been a pleasure working with Future Connections. We are very happy to see another leading company recognise the problems of today’s mobile identity management and the potential of IPification in solving them.”

Julien Beenakkers, CEO at Future Connections, added, “The Covid pandemic has only exacerbated the issue of insecure user verification for mobile network operators and merchants, given the phenomenal increase of transactions now taking place via mobile phones. We are pleased to bring the IPification solution to the attention of mobile operators in Benelux and the Nordics, as a truly innovative, extremely secure and yet simple answer to better mobile identity management and user experience.”

