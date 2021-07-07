With advancements in networking software, such as SDN and NFV, communication service providers and carriers are evolving their new services via new levels of flexibility and agility. To address the needs of high availability cloud computing, Lanner introduces its NEBS-compliant HTCA-6400 HybridTCA network appliances.

The appliances are NFVi-ready and certified for carrier-grade communication platforms for telecommunication applications. They are designed for today’s telecommunication needs, but also future-proofed to meet the emerging requirements of tomorrow.

The design concept of HybridTCA revolves around an all-in-one carrier-grade chassis with integrated multi-node compute, networking, and storage. The advantages of this concept include modular flexibility, full component redundancy, and extreme performance. Offering fast read/write speeds and low-latency with NVMe drives, the HTCA-6400 has built in scalability to meet data-intensive workloads, such as CDN (Content Delivery Networks).

Building upon the heritage of the HTCA-6200, the HTCA-6400 is designed with four CPU blades and four network I/O blades. Each of the CPU blades are empowered by two 2nd Generation Intel Scalable Xeon processors and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets, offering extreme performance and processing power. To efficiently control and allocate load-balance, the system is built with a Broadcom StrataXGS Trident-III BCM56770 with 2.0Tbps.

The Tomahawk BCM56960 with 3.2Tbps fabric capacity is also an available option to provide 100GbE connectivity. The new HLM-1100 is a programmable switch blade that features Tofino P4 programmable Ethernet switch ASICs for improved performance. The front-cabling dual network I/O blades are compatible with switch blades or Ethernet NI blades for hybrid functionality.

The standard switch Ethernet blade supports four GbE LAN ports plus sixteen 10GbE ports and the optional Trident-III switch Ethernet blade supports two 100GbE and twenty 10GbE. Ethernet NI blade comes with twenty 10GbE network ports. The system comes with a redundancy design for its switch blades and CPU blades, which offers backup operation when one of the blades experience downtime. As a carrier-grade appliance, HTCA-6400 is NEBS compliant and supports high-availability N+N redundancy, swappable cooling fans, and power supply units.

NFV infrastructure is designed to meet the stringent “always-on”, high-availability requirements of the telecom industry. Combined with open software standards including carrier grade Linux, real-time KVM, carrier-grade plug-ins like OpenStack, Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and accelerated virtual switching, NFVI platforms ensure service uptime, compatibility, performance, and security, essential capabilities for service provider networks.

Lanner’s NFVI-ready platforms HTCA-6200, HTCA-6400 and HTCA-6600 have undergone a comprehensive testing and validation process with carrier-grade NFVI software optimisation for accelerating the time-to-market of service providers’ and telecom equipment manufacturers’ (TEMs) products.

HTCA platforms are ideal for CDN (Content Delivery Networks), Anti-DDoS NGFW, Open RAN, BRAS, and MEC. With 5G deployment gaining speed worldwide, firms are exceedingly looking to open programmable “whitebox” hardware and programmable software-defined networks.

HTCA-6400

High Availability Chassis 4U Telecom Network Appliance with 4 x86 CPU Blades and 2x Switch blades for redundancy, Storage blades with 10x NVMe SSD or Network blades

High availability, full redundancy and extreme high performance

4 compute blades in the rear, per blade supports up to dual Intel Xeon Scalable (Skylake-SP) CPUs and 16x DDR4 R-DIMM

Upper 2 slots: 2x switch blades in upper two slots for redundancy or 2x Ethernet blades

Bottom 2 slots: Storage blades with 10x NVMe SSD in bottom two slots or up to 2x Ethernet blades

