The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent difficulty of doing business in person has led to significant growth in vertical marketplaces as doubts about their effectiveness have proven baseless, according to telecom & datacom marketplace Twoosk.

It is expected that 2.14bn people will shop online this year and the online retail trade is now being reflected by a major shift towards large corporate organisations doing the same to source their equipment. In the telecommunications marketplace, Europe-based Twoosk now has more than 30 sellers in 14 countries and has just released its top ten reasons for telcos to buy virtually.

Twoosk CEO, Andre Manteigas says, “The pandemic has brought even more awareness to the need to digitally transform the way we do business in telecommunications and datacom markets. In terms of buyers, providing all the information, technical, pricing, availability from different suppliers in one single place will make the buying process needs to be simpler and more efficient.

In terms of the sellers, they require an alternative channel to acquire and develop a base of new customers that wouldn’t be found in any other way. Twoosk is the path to help improve the life of the telecommunications professionals community.”

The top ten reasons to buy telecoms equipment from a telecom & datacom Marketplace include being able to buy anytime, anywhere, removing the need for time-consuming, inefficient, manual purchasing systems and being able to negotiate with suppliers directly in the marketplace. The full list is below.

Twoosk really accelerates your time-to-market because it will be much easier, faster and safer to buy telecommunications equipment, since suppliers offer guarantee to the products.

10 reasons to buy telecommunications equipment in a Telecom & Datacom Marketplace:

1. Get all the telecommunications equipment you need

The marketplace will help you to get all the telecommunications equipment you need in an easy way, by connecting all telecom product suppliers in one single platform.

Andre Manteigas

2. Get an easier purchase process

Benefit from fast deliveries and a simplified purchase process, with no need for time-consuming, inefficient, manual, bureaucratic and never-ending calls and emails in a marketplace open 24h/day and 365 days/year just a click away.

3. Find all suppliers in one single place

See all telecommunications equipment from a variety of suppliers that offer different prices for the same type of products, which will help you to compare them in a fast and reliable way and choose the best ones that fit your requirements and budget.

4. Negotiate with suppliers directly in the marketplace

If you have a big project, negotiating with suppliers is possible by contacting the sellers directly in the marketplace.

5. Safe shopping experience guaranteed

The marketplace is a certified platform by “Trust Ecommerce Europe”, that guarantees a safe shopping experience by using the most well-known payment methods and partnering with the most reliable logistic companies to ensure that delivery times are met.

6. Find products from all technologies

You can find all the products you need, regardless of technology: Fibre optic equipment, structured cabling, coaxial equipment, radio frequency products, accessories, active equipment and much, much more! You can search by category or type of product, refining to the most specific description of what you’re looking for, then evaluate prices and vendors to make a quick and informed decision.

7. Everyone wins

Twoosk works closely with buyers to understand the types of telecommunications and datacom equipment they are looking for and with sellers to recommend and encourage their availability in the online store matching interests in a win-win situation.

8. Get a source of valuable information from the industry

Besides, you’ll get a specialised source of information made for the telecom industry, including valuable insights, trends, best practices, tips and how-tos.

9. Benefit of support from a customer care team

Don’t know how to start? The customer care team is committed to giving you support whenever you need and keeps you updated at every step of the purchasing process.

10. Save time and money

All of this is translated into two major benefits: it saves you a lot of time and money!

Dejan Korent, owner of a small telecom company operating from Croatia, found Twoosk the best solution to overcome the problem of not being able to easily source quality fibre cables. Twoosk proved to be the reliable channel Dejan required and with the Twoosk marketplace he was able to expand its business. Dejan says, “The Twoosk team offered more than the product, they provided availability on our terms, through Whatsapp or chat, clarifying doubts or helping us in getting what we need.”

