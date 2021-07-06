Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Spirent Communications Spirent joins with AWS to bring automated 5G testing capabilities to communications service providers (CSPs) building 5G networks on AWS, in order to reduce operational costs, time and resources. 6,21 Full Details

Amdocs SES SES chooses Amdocs to combine agile and DevOps processes with testing automation and smart analytics using Amdocs’ Quality Engineering end-to-end framework. 5,21 Full Details

Amdocs Sourced Group Amdocs acquires Sourced Group for about £41.5 million in cash, to boost communications industry’s shift to the cloud, and expand Amdocs’ portfolio of cloud-native products and services. 5,21 Full Details

Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity Telefonica HispAm Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity secures multi-year agreement with Telefonica HispAm to provide content, licensing, and processing for the Movistar Play service in several markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. 5,21 Full Details

Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity renewed a multi-year agreement with VTR in Chile to expand to Costa Rica, and enhance its TV on Demand service VTR+ by offering a greater selection of entertainment content to its customers. 5,21 Full Details

Appear Sappa, Sweden Sappa has deployed Appear’s X and XC Platforms to support the delivery of live video for its television and OTT service, Sappa Play, and provide services to its subscribers across Sweden. 6,21 Full Details

ATEME AIS, Thailand Thailand’s telco and mobile operator AIS selects ATEME’s NEA-DVR, a flexible and scalable cloud-ready offering with embedded distributed storage (EDS), to scale up its streaming or storage capacity when needed. 6,21 Full Details

BICS Unified National Networks Sdn Bhd (UNN), Brunei Unified National Networks Sdn Bhd (UNN) uses BICS managed services to boost services of the Brunei-based organization through consolidation, reduced roaming complexity, and providing subscribers with voice, SMS, and data roaming services. 6,21 Full Details

Cerillion SWAN Mobile Cerillion announced that its Convergent Charging System (CCS) is powering the 5G rollout for SWAN Mobile in Slovakia. 5,21 Full Details

Ciena AccessOn Networks AccessOn Networks uses Ciena WaveLogic 5 Extreme to offer high-speed 100GbE services and extend access to new PoP locations with long distance 600Gb/s wavelengths, and expand network capacity, efficiency and scalability in rural communities. 6,21 Full Details

Ciena Altibox Altibox is utilising Ciena’s Waveserver 5 coherent optical solution to create a flexible network for cloud providers, global webscale providers and large enterprises. 6,21 Full Details

Ciena Angola Cables Angola Cables upgraded its MONET submarine cable network using Ciena’s GeoMesh, powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optical technology, to provide more capacity and lower latency to satisfy surging digital demands. 6,21 Full Details

Ciena Aqua Comms, Telia Carrier Aqua Comms and Telia Carrier use Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution that leverages WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology, to offer 400GbE commercial services between New York and Frankfurt. 5,21 Full Details

Ciena Openreach Openreach deploys Ciena’s Routing and Switching and WaveLogic Ai- based coherent optical platforms to increase network capacity, and improve network performance for its customers. 5,21 Full Details

Cisco Colt Technology Colt Technology is transforming its global IQ Packet Network through deployment of Cisco’s Silicon One hardware alongside Acacia’s 400G OpenZR+ pluggable technology and Segment Routing MPLS software throughout the network. 6,21 Full Details

Colt Technology Services Accedian Colt Technology entered into a ten-year partnership with Accedian Skylight to deliver analytics and a performance foundation for the service architecture of the Colt IQ Network. 5,21 Full Details

CSG Vietnamobile CSG announces a multi-year contract extension with mobile network operator Vietnamobile, as CSG will drive their customer billing, mediation and settlement operations to support the company’s accelerated growth and the introduction of new products and services. 6,21 Full Details

Dell Technologies DISH Network DISH selects Dell to provide RAN and edge compute infrastructure for its cloud-native, open 5G network, as part of an infrastructure deal to support DISH’s launch of the initial cloud-native, open RAN-based 5G network in the U.S. 6,21 Full Details

Dell Technologies Vodafone Dell Technologies and Vodafone will build Europe’s initial commercial Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) network, bringing enhanced broadband access to European businesses and communities, and drive connectivity. 6,21 Full Details

DigiCert Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Deal for DigiCert’s IoT Device Manager to provide highly scalable, fully automated digital certificate management to advance TIP’s OpenWiFi’s goal of expanding Wi-Fi accessibility. 5,21 Full Details

DZS NetCom NetCom BW has chosen advanced DZS Velocity Fibre-to-the-Home and Fibre-to-the-Curb solutions to support the expansion and modernisation of its fibre optic network. 6,21 Full Details

Ericsson KDDI, SoftBank Ericsson has been chosen by KDDI and SoftBank as one of the vendors to help deploy Japan’s first Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), as the operators accelerate their nationwide 5G network deployment, while lowering total cost of ownership and time to market. 6,21 Full Details

Ericsson Leonardo Ericsson and Leonardo partner to explore and develop new 5G solutions and business models spanning industrial, public safety and critical infrastructure. 6,21 Full Details

Ericsson Samsung Ericsson and Samsung enter a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses, including patents relating to all cellular technologies, and to agree on technology cooperation projects that advance mobile industry in open standardization. 5,21 Full Details

Ericsson Sigma Connectivity and Mobilaris Ericsson partners with Sigma Connectivity and Mobilaris to help advance the next generation of 5G workforce safety for Industry 4.0, and address and improve work safety at industrial sites, such as mining and production floors. 5,21 Full Details

Ericsson Siminn, Iceland Iceland’s largest communication service provider Síminn has selected Ericsson as a 5G radio access network (5G RAN) partner, following successful 5G trials. 5,21 Full Details

Ericsson Swisscom Ericsson and Swisscom extend their alliance focusing on transitioning Swisscom’s live 5G network to 5G Standalone mode with cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core, to include container-based Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and Ericsson Cloud Unified Data Management and Policy. 5,21 Full Details

Ericsson Telarus Ericsson and Telarus partner to target the US$90 billion SMB market with a 5G-ready virtual workspace service designed to address the needs of more than 6 million companies, representing 40 percent of the US workforce. 5,21 Full Details

Ericsson Telstra, Australia Australia’s Telstra joins Ericsson on completion of a 5G Standalone (5G SA) data call (113 km) from a Telstra commercial mobile site in Gippsland, Victoria, enabling Telstra to expand its 5G footprint even further in regional areas. 6,21 Full Details

Ericsson Vodafone Vodafone selects Ericsson cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core technology to power its core networks in Germany and the UK, and deliver 5G standalone connectivity services. 6,21 Full Details

EXFO Hyperoptic Broadband provider Hyperoptic selects advanced network testing technology from EXFO, to detect and fix common issues at a single point of intervention in the network, and support its expansion plans across the U.K. 6,21 Full Details

Fujitsu Network Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Fujitsu Network has joined with the TIP OpenRAN Project Group to accelerate adoption of open radio access network infrastructure, helping service providers introduce new 5G services to market at reduced costs. 6,21 Full Details

Global Telco Consult (GTC) BTS Global Telco Consult (GTC) will provide BTS with managed services for its SMS platform to help bridge the gap between the digital consumer’s needs and the services provided by improving the connectivity between companies and final users. 6,21 Full Details

Google Cloud Ericsson Google Cloud and Ericsson partner to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help communications service providers (CSPs) address the enterprise and consumer markets. 6,21 Full Details

Infinera UFINET, Columbia UFINET adopts Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent technology for its new national long-haul network in Colombia, so as to cost-effectively and seamlessly increase the number of connectivity services that it can provide customers. 6,21 Full Details

Infinera PEACE Cable, PCCW Global PEACE Cable International Network and PCCW Global will deploy the Infinera ICE6 optical engine solution for enhanced service scalability, flexibility and future differentiation on the Mediterranean segment of the Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) submarine cable system. 6,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Auden Auden selects Keysight’s open radio access network (RAN) test solutions to verify interoperability between network elements in compliance with specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance, and validate end-to-end performance from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network. 6,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies HTC HTC deploys Keysight’s 5G User Equipment Emulation (UEE) solution, UeSIM, to validate the performance of an open radio access network (RAN) platform optimized for private networks. 6,21 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Kyocera Kyocera chooses Keysight’s Open RAN Studio software to validate radio units (O-RU) in compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance and accelerate development of O-RUs. 6,21 Full Details

MATRIXX Software TPG Telecom, Australia TPG Telecom will use MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to build a flexible, agile service capable of delivering real-time innovation to meet consumer demand in the Australian telecommunications market. 5,21 Full Details

MATRIXX Software Zain Iraq MATRIXX Software joins with Zain Iraq to help launch its new digital disruptor brand, oodi, which uses MATRIXX’s out-of-the-box capabilities to provide Iraqi customers with flexibility, transparency, and ease-of-use for their mobile experience. 6,21 Full Details

Mavenir & NEC Deutsche Telekom NEC and Mavenir collaborate in a live 5G Open RAN massive MIMO deployment as part of Deutsche Telekom’s initiative, “O-RAN Town,” to help increase and optimize the operator’s capacity depending on the actual traffic volume. 6,21 Full Details

Mavenir Ligado Networks Ligado Networks and Mavenir enter into an agreement under which Mavenir will develop O-RAN compliant remote radio units and cloud-native Open RAN software compatible with Ligado’s L-Band spectrum. 6,21 Full Details

Mavenir Manx Telecom Manx Telecom partners with Mavenir to transform its mobile voice and data network, and trials open RAN using Mavenir’s cloud-native technologies. 6,21 Full Details

Mavenir Orange Mavenir has been chosen to provide its 5G Open RAN software to Orange for Europe’s first 5G stand alone end-to-end cloud network. 6,21 Full Details

Mavenir Qualcomm Mavenir joins with Qualcomm to deliver open RAN 4G/5G indoor and outdoor radio solutions for public and private networks. 6,21 Full Details

Mobileum Bahrain’s National Broadband Network (BNET) BNET has selected Mobileum’s active intelligence platform for risk management, enabling automation across key systems to create a digital communications infrastructure. 6,21 Full Details

Mobileum Niometrics Mobileum acquires deep network analytics company Niometrics to enable CSPs (communications service providers) to identify new revenue streams and to improve user experience. 6,21 Full Details

NEC NTT DoCoMo NEC joins with NTT DoCoMo for joint development of RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC), to help reduce RAN operational costs, improve performance, and reduce power consumption through the use of RIC. 6,21 Full Details

Neeco ngena Neeco’s Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) installation and maintenance integrates with ngena’s end-to-end technology platform to provide clients with increased agility and optimised performance. 6,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Andorra Telecom Deal to upgrade Andorra Telecom to cloud-native Netcracker Digital BSS/OSS technologies, in order to leverage a SaaS-based deployment model and implement best practices and methodologies. 5,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Telesat Netcracker has been selected to implement its cloud-native digital Business Support System/Operations Support System (BSS/OSS) software suite in support of Telesat’s Lightspeed technology offering. 5,21 Full Details

Netcracker Technology VIVO Netcracker Technology partners with Vivo, the Brazilian subsidiary of Telefonica Group, to implement its service order management and professional services including testing, migration and implementation, to improve user experience and simplify its order processing system. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia Arçelik Global Arçelik Global enters into a business agreement with Nokia and Türk Telekom to deploy an initial private wireless network in Turkey. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia CG Net, Nepal CG NET will deploy Nokia’s Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) solution as part of an extensive Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) roll-out across the Kathmandu Valley. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia Changi Airport, Singapore Nokia deploys its passive optical local area network (POL) solution at Changi Airport to support existing operations, and new services. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia DITO Telecommunity (DITO) DITO chooses Nokia to deploy 5G services with improved speeds, capacity, and lower latencies, while reducing complexity and driving down costs through increased energy efficiencies on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia Equinor Nokia has collaborated with systems integrator NetNordic to enter into an eight-year agreement with Equinor, to deliver a private 4G and 5G-ready solution for the oil, gas and wind power producer’s international operations. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia Ligado Networks Nokia and Ligado Networks partner for Nokia to develop 5G base station radios compatible with Ligado’s L-Band spectrum that allows operators, service providers and enterprises to expand their 5G services. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia MASMOVIL Group Ericsson will transform MASMOVIL Group’s existing core network in Spain with the latest 5G Standalone technology products and solutions to offer 5G services to its customers. 5,21 Full Details

Nokia Movistar Chile Nokia’s AirScale technology was selected for Movistar Chile’s commercial 5G network, and upgrade of Movistar’s 4G and 4G+ networks to strengthen the critical network backbone across Chile’s key markets. 5,21 Full Details

Nokia Net4Mobility Nokia was chosen by Net4Mobility for 5G expansion in Sweden in a five-year deal to upgrade and replace Net4Mobility’s existing 4G radio network, whilst introducing an enhanced 5G layer utilizing Nokia’s advanced AirScale Platform. 5,21 Full Details

Nokia Ooredoo Kuwait Nokia has agreed to supply 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment to Ooredoo Kuwait for the operator’s customer premises to increase its fixed broadband customer base across the country. 5,21 Full Details

Nokia Ooredoo Ooredoo uses Nokia’s FastMile 5G FWA to launch super-fast and reliable 4G and 5G fixed wireless access across Oman, to provide users with efficient use of radio airtime. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia OpenColo Nokia deploys scalable data center switching hardware and an open, programmable NOS with NetOps toolkit to prepare OpenColo for growing colocation services, and meet growing customer needs and support future 5G, AI and IoT services. 5,21 Full Details

Nokia Orange Jordan Nokia enters into a three-year agreement with Orange Jordan to deploy more than 100,000 units of Nokia Wi-Fi beacons across the country to provide consistent Wi-Fi coverage. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia SaskTel SaskTel will deploy Nokia’s XGS-PON technology to provide 1Gb per second service to support high-bandwidth consumer and business applications. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia Telenor, Telia Nokia builds upon its ongoing business with Danish mobile operators, Telenor and Telia via their joint network (TTN) accelerating the delivery of 5G services nationwide following the availability of 3.5 GHz spectrum. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia T-Mobile Netherlands T-Mobile Netherlands chooses Nokia as a partner to accelerate digital transformation, while securing its fixed and mobile networks against cyber threats. 5,21 Full Details

Nokia Uninett, Norway Nokia announced that it will provide Norway’s national research and education network, Uninett, with high capacity optical network solutions for expansion of the fiber infrastructure in northern Norway. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia VEON Nokia has been selected by VEON’s mobile operator in Georgia, Beeline, to modernize the operator’s core network throughout Georgia, and improve customer services, network performance and security as it extends its 4G network with 5G-ready equipment. 6,21 Full Details

Nokia Vodafone Turkey Nokia completed a trial with Vodafone Turkey for linking Asia and Europe with the intercontinental 1T (terabit) clear-channel IP interface, to help future-proof Vodafone Turkey’s IP architecture. 6,21 Full Details

Oracle DISH Wireless DISH Wireless selects Oracle for 5G core service-based architecture for 5G network slicing and cloud-native automation that enables DISH Wireless to power a new level of innovation and services for customers. 5,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Intrado Intrado has chosen Ribbon Call Trust for STIR/SHAKEN compliance to authenticate, sign and verify caller identity to protect their customers from malicious attacks, nuisance and robocalls. 6,21 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Tombigbee Tombigbee leverages Ribbon’s Apollo IP Optical network solution and KGPCo’s hut locations, fibre, routers and Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) access systems to deliver broadband access to member customers in its most rural service areas. 6,21 Full Details

SEON VCC Live SEON partners with VCC Live to help end fraud for contact centres in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. 6,21 Full Details

Subex Spire Subex and Spire partner to address the steep rise in cyberattacks and associated cyber risks in the Middle East and Africa, and to deliver critical infrastructure level security, with a comprehensive stack of IoT, OT (operational technology), and converged environment (IoT-OT and IT) protection solutions. 6,21 Full Details

TEOCO JieSai, China TEOCO has been chosen by Chinese design institute JieSai to deploy ASSET Radio and ASSET Design, in order to simulate 5G network coverage and performance, and support network parameter planning, including antenna location and positioning. 6,21 Full Details

TEOCO Swisscom TEOCO announces alliance with Swissocm using its AirborneRF to enable the operational deployment of drones over Swisscom’s cellular network, to future-proof its drone strategy ahead of operational UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) traffic. 6,21 Full Details

TIBCO Software Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) extends its partnership through 2027 across all TIBCO Software’s Connect, Unify, and Predict suites of products and solutions, in order to meet local customer and partner requirements. 6,21 Full Details

Vodafone Cradlepoint Vodafone’s cloud-managed solution provides fast and secure WWAN (wireless wide area network) connectivity to Cradlepoint customers, enabling IoT businesses to connect devices to their network, prioritise network traffic, control sensitive data, and run business applications. 6,21 Full Details

Vodafone Lebara Lebara Mobile customers will now be able to access Vodafone’s 5G service, as the mobile operator extends its UK Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) business, in a new three-and-a-half-year exclusive deal. 6,21 Full Details

VOSS Solutions Alpine Health Technologies, Puerto Rico Alpine Health deploys VOSS-4-UC for its operational management, and will use VOSS Assurance & Analytics for performance management and reporting. 5,21 Full Details

WhaleCloud MTN Rwanda MTN Rwanda selects Whale Cloud’s digital BSS suite as part of the operator’s efforts to revamp its Business Support System (BSS), allowing it to accelerate its transformation journey with enhanced user experience and increased revenue streams. 6,21 Full Details

Younited Orange Bank Orange Bank chooses Younited to strengthen essential links in the bank’s consumer credit value chain in the areas of subscription, attribution, management and collection. 6,21 Full Details