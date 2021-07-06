Tektronix , a global provider of measurement technology, announces an increased technical partnership with Rapid Electronics , based in Colchester, UK.

This increased partnership means customers in the UK will benefit from easier access to solutions for their test and measurement requirements and more technical assistance from both the Tektronix and Rapid Electronics sales and engineering teams.

Rapid Electronics will be a technical and commercial point of contact for the Tektronix entry and mainstream portfolio, as well as the extensive Keithley portfolio, with a focus on expanding into busy engineering environments and continuing their exemplary work in the education sector.

“Working closely with Rapid Electronics allows us to serve more customers and grow into more markets together, whilst at the same time positioning the Tektronix & Keithley brands strongly in the UK. Rapid’s experience in both the education and industrial sectors will be a benefit to us both.” says Maria Heriz, vice president, commercial operations, EMEAI.

Tektronix is ​​an engineer-for-the-engineer company. Our experts are here to understand the design & test requirements of our customers deeply, allowing us to bring solutions which help accelerate our customers’ innovations to market faster, from research and design, through to launch of their innovations into the market.

“This extension to our already successful relationship will enable much closer cooperation with our colleagues at Rapid and allow both Tektronix and Rapid to further expand their reach in the UK, bringing class leading equipment to the wider engineering community. Rapid already has a trusted name in industry and in education with their status as a NUWPEC accredited supplier and this partnership will allow us both to grow” says Nick Tarling, Tektronix distribution account manager, UK/IRL/BENELUX.

“We are delighted to have become a Tektronix Technical Partner,” says Louise Cayless, sales & marketing director at Rapid. “This represents a significant moment in the development of our relationship with Tektronix, with whom we have worked closely for several years. Our customers will receive a high level of support before and after they have purchased a Tektronix or Keithley product from Rapid, especially in the areas of technical troubleshooting and support. Our technical and sales team, are all receiving extensive training from Tektronix and will be able to provide an excellent service for customers to help them get the best out of Tektronix test and measurement equipment”.

Tektronix has confirmed its continued commitment to working closely with all of its existing sales partners in the UK.

