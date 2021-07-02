Enrico Salvatori of Qualcomm Europe Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global provider in 5G, wireless communications and compute and Capgemini, have announced their plan to collaborate to unlock the benefits of 5G private networks to support their clients’ digital transformation towards Intelligent Industry.

This collaboration is intended to give clients access to an off-the-shelf private network system which is fully tested and validated. Working with Qualcomm Technologies, Capgemini is expected to provide quicker, easier access to the benefits of private networks in industrial and enterprise settings, including for the digital enterprise, smart warehouses, and industrial IoT.

This collaboration foresees Capgemini in the role of systems integrator, utilising Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Private network system to enable clients’ business transformation and expand the benefits of 5G. Capgemini expects to support clients with their enterprise systems, edge compute capabilities, use cases, cloud and data/AI, interface with management systems and other bespoke elements to create end-to-end solutions that leverage powerful and efficient 5G private networks at scale.

“The industry is fully embracing the 5G private network proposition and our collaboration with Capgemini can help them to deliver private networks based on Qualcomm Technologies solutions, such as the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform, to many more customers globally across a broad range of industries and sectors.

In leveraging Capgemini’s scale and implementation expertise, we are confident that many more companies globally will start looking at what private networks can do for their businesses,” says Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. “We believe there are powerful benefits and some really exciting use cases already available in private networks today, especially when you integrate 5G functionality, enhanced privacy and all the other features which arrive with 5G standalone.”

Fotis Karonis

“This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies aims to help us provide a simplified yet powerful end-to-end private network solution for clients in all industries. We expect clients to leverage this to implement solutions across a large variety of potential sites and use cases,” says Fotis Karonis, group leader of 5G and edge computing, Capgemini.

“By utilising Qualcomm Technologies’ expertise in cellular connectivity with Capgemini’s industry leading business transformation services and systems integration capabilities, we envision that more and more companies will be able to benefit from cellular private networks to increase efficiency and speed of innovation. We look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and our clients to design and implement many more private networks in the months and years ahead.”

This collaboration between the two organisations builds further on an already successful working relationship. It is intended to provide organisations with increased end to end carrier grade interoperability in a wireless 5G industry ecosystem environment of connected devices, connected equipment and 5G Private Network infrastructure.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus