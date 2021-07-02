Jerrmy Dallois of ReachFive

ReachFive, a provider in SaaS-based Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) for retail, announced it has launched its CIAM platform on Salesforce AppExchange.

This will allow retailers and other customer-centric organisations to build unified customer profiles based on real and complete data, which can be used by brands to make better data driven decisions and allows them to provide their customers with truly personalised customer journeys.

This new connector improves data synchronisation between solutions, enabling brands to easily merge and leverage customer data without any specific development needed on their end. Retailers will be able to unify, complete and manage identities in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and other customer solutions.

ReachFive’s CIAM solution is currently available on AppExchange here.

ReachFive’s CIAM platform

ReachFive has developed a CIAM platform that provides an experience that is easy, secure and respectful for more than 115 million consumers in 93 countries worldwide.

Its CIAM solution includes features that help retailers and other B2C organisations to build and enrich customer profiles within Salesforce applications. This includes social login, lite registration, progressive profiling, and consent management.

ReachFive’s solution manages these identities across a brand’s various channels and solutions to drive more personalised marketing and customer loyalty. Managing these identities with ReachFive has also proven to cut re-platforming data migration time for retailers from another ecommerce platform to Salesforce Commerce Cloud by 50%, according to a recent Total Economic Impact Study.

The Forrester Consulting study commissioned by ReachFive also found that a composite organisation experiences an ROI of 333% over three years and a payback period of less than three months when using ReachFive’s CIAM technology.

Jerrmy Dallois, CEO and founder of ReachFive says, “Offering clients access to our CIAM platform via AppExchange will enable them to place identity at the heart of their customer journey and provide an enhanced customer experience. We’re looking forward to helping brands drive customer engagement, trust and loyalty.”

“ReachFive Customer Identity and Access Management is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation by helping retailers create unique experiences through consumer identities,” says Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

