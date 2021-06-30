Bobby Srinivasan of Mobileum

Mobileum Inc., has acquired Developing Solutions, a network testing software provider that focuses on core network testing for load and lab use cases covering 3G, 4G, 5G and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).

The acquisition of Developing Solutions continues Mobileum’s growth strategy, building a telecom-focused analytics platform with a robust testing infrastructure and a widespread set of network interfaces, allowing operators to optimise operational efficiency and improve customer experience as they transition to 5G and next generation networks.

“The acquisition of Developing Solutions is a natural step in Mobileum’s evolution, as we continue to consolidate the market and build an actionable analytics platform together with an end-to-end testing infrastructure to support telecom operators along their transformation journey.

With the advent of 5G, operators must adapt to market changes faster, while still maintaining the highest standard of service performance. Therefore, it is increasingly important that carriers have integrated core testing capabilities that transcend the 5G ecosystem, and the power to monitor the performance of high-density data within a backdrop of networks that are increasingly complex, automated, and dynamic,” comments Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum.

“As the launch of 5G standalone networks, new IoT use cases, and network slicing continue to accelerate, the ability for telecom operators to fully automate the testing of new services and applications will be critical to increasing their business agility and supporting new revenue streams.

By joining Mobileum, we will be able to offer our customers a fully integrated, unified solution that encompasses all of their testing needs from the lab to the live network,” comments John Minnis, CEO and founder of Developing Solutions.

Mobileum has consistently grown its suite of analytics offerings in the years following its 2016 acquisition by Audax Private Equity. Building on 19 years of leadership in roaming, Mobileum relied on its knowledge of mobile telecommunications to develop its ‘Active Intelligence’ platform that empowers real-time actionable insights across roaming, testing, fraud, and security domains.

Developing Solutions has been a long-term Mobileum partner in the testing domain. This acquisition will allow the two companies to build on their partnership and to integrate Developing Solutions’ dsTest product with Mobileum’s Active Testing solution, SITE.

The combined solution will provide telecom operators with end-to-end testing and verification solutions for the entire network and service lifecycle, from lab to production. Mobileum’s expanded offering will provide carriers with a customisable, end-to-end application testing platform that easily integrates with other automation tools and reduces operational costs by enabling modern, continuous integration and delivery with a DevOps approach.

The integration will allow automated testing in a Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (“CI/CD”) environment, providing extensive 5G core emulation capabilities, API testing, and 5G test automation capabilities. The combination of the two companies will facilitate the development and deployment of new tests, improving flexibility and allowing users to address any 5G test scenario, leading to faster service launches and lower operational costs.

This acquisition will also strengthen Mobileum’s engineering team and enhance its 5G Core Network skills and expertise, expanding its capacity to help solve some of the most complex challenges emerging at the core of the network and to serve its more than 900 customers around the globe.

