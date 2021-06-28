Nikos Katinakis of Telstra

Australia’s Telstra, in collaboration with Ericsson, announced the completion of a 5G Standalone (5G SA) data call (113 km) from a Telstra commercial mobile site in Gippsland, Victoria.

The 5G SA call was achieved using Telstra’s 850 MHz spectrum and Ericsson’s latest commercial 5G SA network software and when deployed, will enable Telstra to expand its 5G footprint even further in regional areas.

The extended range 5G call was enabled using Ericsson’s latest commercial 5G SA network software and the test was conducted using a commercially available smartphone.

Nikos Katinakis, Telstra group executive, networks & IT, says, ”This achievement is another example of Telstra’s drive to innovate for the benefit of all of its customers, particularly those in regional areas. Australia’s geography and demography present challenges to any network provider, but it is Telstra’s commitment to meet those challenges and bring its technology to all its customers that fuels such innovation. And it is that innovation, in partnership with Ericsson, that puts Telstra in a leadership position globally when it comes to 5G.”



Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand, says, “This new world record of an extended 5G cell range of 113 km is a huge win for rural and regional Australia giving Telstra another coverage capability option.

Whether it’s enabling remote learning, especially during times of lockdown, or even facilitating remote telehealth over 5G and more such applications, this announcement demonstrates both Telstra and Ericsson’s dedication to empowering everyday Australians with faster speeds, greater convenience and superior connectivity.”

