Mounir Ladki of MYCOM OSI

MYCOM OSI, the Assurance Cloud Company and independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), is showcasing how Telco Lake can enable AIOps-driven use cases for Intelligent Assurance of 5G Networks at Mobile World Congress 2021.

The Proof of Concept integrates MYCOM OSI’s Assurance Cloud Service (ACS) with a Telco Lake capability, which is specifically designed and architected for networks that require smart data processing and intelligent automation for 5G network management using AIOps.

The Telco Lake is a foundational enabler of AIOps, which aims at helping CSPs to significantly reduce the costs of operational and maintenance tasks by minimising human intervention and speeding up the processing of large-volume data tasks. Integrating normalised assurance data into a big data lake enables AI/ML based anomaly detection and forecasting, offering huge benefits to CSPs from higher levels of operational automation.

The concept uses Amazon Lookout for Metrics, which uses machine learning to automatically detect and diagnose anomalies in business and operational data, offering network KPI anomaly detection for the 5G RAN network and ingesting ML-identified anomaly alarms and KPI contributors for root cause analysis.

In addition, the concept uses Amazon QuickSight, a scalable, serverless, embeddable, machine learning-powered business intelligence service built for the cloud, for AIOps data exploration. The concept also enables data scientists to access datasets from an AWS Lake Formation area, which allows secure access to catalogue metadata, using Amazon SageMaker.

“The concept of AIOps enabled by a Telco Lake is a big step forward in accelerating the automation of AI-driven use cases for operational agility and intelligent remediation,” says Mounir Ladki, president and CTO at MYCOM OSI.

“Hydrating the Telco Lake with smart data from Assurance Cloud Service accelerates the creation of robust predictive intelligence, thus maximising operational efficiency and agility of 5G networks”, comments Dirk Michel, SVP SaaS technology and solution architecture at MYCOM OSI.

The Telco Lake based Intelligent Assurance solution enables 5G operators to benefit from MYCOM OSI’s award-winning Assurance Cloud Service SaaS solutions, while reducing the time-to-value and cost associated with assuring and monetising a wide range of latency-sensitive services.

